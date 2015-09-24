Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Tanner Roark was slated to start on Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

But when the Monday game was rained out, the Nationals switched Roark to Thursday for the makeup game, allowing Max Scherzer to stay on regular rest and pitch Wednesday.

Scherzer was slated to start Tuesday against the Orioles. Manager Matt Williams said this week they wanted to keep Scherzer on his regular rest.

Roark is certainly, by now, used to being switched around this year by the Nationals, though that may be a more generous term.

The product of the University of Illinois had a breakthrough year in 2015 as he won 15 games and posted an ERA of 2.85. That was a better ERA than more established Washington starters such as Stephen Strasburg and Jordan Zimmermann.

But when the Nationals signed Scherzer to a seven-year,

$210 million deal in January, Roark was sent to the bullpen to start the season.

When Strasburg went on the disabled list on May 30, the Nationals called up Joe Ross from Double-A Harrisburg to join the rotation.

Roark has made nine starts this year, but has struggled to find a rhythm in that role. He has also made 28 appearances out of the bullpen and is 4-6 with an ERA of 4.73 in 93 1/3 innings, having allowed 106 hits.

With Zimmermann and Doug Fister, a former starter, expected to leave via free agency, Roark has a good chance to join the rotation in 2016.

His outing on Thursday -- one of his last chances to start this year -- could help him get back into the role of a starter.

The Nationals lost, 4-3, on Wednesday to the Orioles. Closer Jonathan Papelbon was ejected in the ninth inning when he hit Manny Machado with a pitch in the upper left arm, near the head.

Machado hit a homer in the seventh off Max Scherzer.

“He beat me. He put a good swing on it,” Scherzer said.

Earlier in the day, Washington general manager Mike Rizzo said he would evaluate the entire organization, including manager Matt Williams, when the season was over. Rizzo made his weekly appearance on radio station 106.7 FM The Fan in Washington.

The Nationals hold on option for Williams as the manager in 2016 but there is some growing thought he may not return.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-73

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Tyler Wilson, 2-2, 3.72 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 4-6, 4.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark will start at home Thursday against the Orioles. It will be his 10th start of the year. He has also made 28 outings out of the bullpen.

--OF Bryce Harper was 0-for-2 on Wednesday as he was hitless for the second game in a row. He drew two walks and has five walks in the last two games as his average fell to .341.

--OF Jayson Werth, who did not reach base Tuesday for the first time in 30 games, was hitless again on Wednesday as he went 0-for-4. Werth is now hitting .227.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon was ejected when he hit Manny Machado with a pitch with two outs in the top of the ninth. Machado had hit a two-run homer in the seventh. Papelbon said he wouldn’t get into a “back and forth” whether he tried to hit Machado. “Two highly competitive teams. We are out there to win a ballgame,” he said.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck) has been bothered by a sore neck but will take his regular turn in the rotation Sept. 25.

--INF Danny Espinosa (hamstring) did not play again Sept. 23. He aggravated the hamstring last week while sliding into home in Philadelphia, according to manager Matt Williams.

--INF Ryan Zimmerman (oblique) has been hitting indoors and did not play Sept. 23. He has not played since Sept. 7. “He is day-to-day still,” said manager Matt Williams.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) ran in the outfield and took batting practice before the Sept. 23 game. But manager Matt Williams cautions he is not close to returning any day. “He has to pass a series of tests,” Williams said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He beat me. He put a good swing on it. I knew it was last batter. I thought my fastball was my best pitch (but) unfortunately he put a good swing on it.” -- RHP Max Scherzer, after giving up a two-run homer to Orioles 3B Manny Machado in the seventh inning Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) did not play Sept. 8-23. He has been hitting indoors. “He is day-to-day still,” said manager Matt Williams on Sept. 23.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback. He ran in the outfield and took batting practice before the Sept. 23 game. But manager Matt Williams cautions he is not close to returning any day. “He has to pass a series of tests,” Williams said.

--RHP Drew Storen (broken right thumb) last pitched Sept. 9. He is out for the season.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

