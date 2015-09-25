Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The season began with every-day players infielder Anthony Rendon and outfielders Jayson Werth and Denard Span on the disabled list.

As the season winds down the Nationals are without first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and infielder Danny Espinosa.

Zimmerman has not played since Sept. 7 due to an oblique issue. The Nationals have not said he is done for the year as he swings the bat indoors and does some soft-toss drills.

Espinosa, a superb utility player this year, has a bad hamstring and has not played since last week in Philadelphia. Manager Matt Williams said Thursday that it looks like Espinosa is done for the season.

He is great defender who bounced back at the plate this year to hit .240 with 21 doubles and 13 homers.

And the news is not better on the field.

The Nationals blew another late lead Thursday and lost 5-4., to the Orioles as Blake Treinen gave up a two-run homer to Matt Wieters in the eighth inning.

Baltimore won all three games in the series and is now 18-6 in one-run games against the Nationals in the 10-year series.

“It was disappointing we didn’t win these games. We had a lead and couldn’t hold it. That’s baseball. It happens. We have more to play, one tomorrow. We have to be prepared,” Washington manager Matt Williams said.

Treinen also showed flashes of being a possible setup man but has also struggled in that role with a power sinker. He is 2-4 with an ERA of 3.86 in 55 games.

“He couldn’t get the ball down to Wieters and he hit a home run,” said Williams, whose team fell seven games back of the New York Mets in the NL Central.

Washington has lost seven of its past 10 games at home -- not a good recipe for a possible contender. “It’s not great. It’s not where we want to be,” Williams said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-74

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerard Eickhoff, 1-3, 3.16 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 13-8, 3.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark made the start on Thursday against the Orioles. He did not figure in the decision as he allowed five hits and three runs in five innings.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start on Friday at home against the Phillies. It could be his last start at home with Washington, as he will be a free agent after the year.

--OF Bryce Harper was 0-for-3 with two walks on Thursday. He did not have a hit in the three-game series with the Orioles but did draw seven walks.

--OF Jayson Werth was hitless in four at-bats Thursday. He did not have a hit in 12 trips to the plate against the Orioles in the series.

--SS Ian Desmond was hitless in four at-bats Thursday. “Every loss for me feels the same,” he said. “Frustrating, but as long as we have a chance there is hope.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It was disappointing we didn’t win these games. We had a lead and couldn’t hold it. That’s baseball. It happens. We have more to play, one tomorrow. We have to be prepared.“” -- Manager Matt Williams, after the Nationals lost 5-4 on Thursday to the Baltimore Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (sore neck) will take his regular turn in the rotation Sept. 25.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) did not play Sept. 8-24. He was been hitting indoors as of Sept. 23, and he was day-to-day.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback. He ran in the outfield and took batting practice Sept. 23, but he was not close to returning.

--INF Danny Espinosa (torn right hamstring) last played Sept. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Drew Storen (broken right thumb) last pitched Sept. 9. He is out for the season.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Ryan Zimmerman

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker