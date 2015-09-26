Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals have found all sorts of ways to lose this year.

Many times the bullpen has given up a lead in the seventh and eighth inning.

And even while their closers have done pretty well, the Nationals have been snake bit in that department as well.

Drew Storen began the season as the closer and then lost the job when the Nationals traded for Jonathan Papelbon from the Phillies. Storen then hurt his hand in frustration after a loss to the Mets earlier this month and he is out for the season.

Then on Friday, Papelbon was suspended three games by Major League Baseball for hitting Manny Machado with a pitch on Wednesday. He has appealed and was available to pitch on Friday, though he was never called as the Nationals lost, 8-2, as the Mets’ magic number is at one going into Saturday.

The latest loss came as starter Jordan Zimmermann gave up three homers for the third time this year in perhaps his last start at Nationals Park as a pending free agent.

One of the homers was an inside-the-park grand slam in the third by Phillies rookie Aaron Altherr, as the ball got past Washington center fielder Michael A. Taylor.

“I mean sometimes it’s a tough call,” Taylor said of going for the catch. “Right there I felt like I had a good bead on the ball and thought I had a chance at it. In that situation, you better catch the ball and I wouldn’t have gone for it if I didn’t think I could. Still a bad play once I miss it. It’s a tough play. I mean that was a big play for us and I feel like I let down the team and Jordan right there. It’s not a good play.”

Zimmermann had not lost at home since June 17, against Tampa Bay. He is the all-time wins leader in Nationals history.

Zimmermann got a nice ovation from the fans before he took the mound.

“Feel good,” he said of his Washington career. “Feel like I took the ball every time they asked, did what I could. Some days I didn’t have it, some days I was good. I‘m not saying this is my last start. You don’t know what’s going to happen this offseason so we’ll see what happens.”

Will he return?

“I don’t know that answer. We’ll see what this offseason brings. I enjoyed my time here so we’ll see after this season,” he said.

Zimmermann thought Taylor had a chance to make the catch on the homer. “Expect him to make a spectacular play and gets past him and goes to the wall. That’s the way baseball is. Wasn’t an easy play by any stretch and I know he’s giving it all. That’s just the way it happens,” Zimmermann said.

RECORD: 78-75

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 6-2, 3.84 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 10-7, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann, a pending free agent, made what could be his last start at Nationals Park with Washington on Jordan Zimmermann Bobblehead Night. He took the loss allowing six runs in five innings. It was his 94th start at home and he has 70 wins, the most in franchise history. In his last home start in 2014, he threw a no-hitter against the Marlins. He was signed by the Nationals out of a Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2007 in the second round and he made his major league debut in 2009. Zimmermann won 19 games in 2013. He was bothered by a sore neck earlier in the week.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will start on Saturday against the Phillies. He struck out 37 batters in his last three starts. He tied a personal record with 14 strikeouts at Philadelphia earlier this month. He is 5-2 with an ERA of 2.24 in his last eight starts.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon was suspended three games by Major League Baseball on Friday after he hit Manny Machado with a pitch on Wednesday. The suspension was appealed and he was available on Friday against the Phillies but didn’t pitch. “My job is to help us try to win games here, and it’s not my call. We will deal with the rules as they sit and the decision that’s made. I know Pap’s appealed and we’ll go from there,” Washington manager Matt Williams said of the suspension. What happens if he is not available at some point? “We just hope it’s (a score of) 9-1. That’s the plan,” Williams said. “We’ll have to just go with what it is, depending on all of those different factors you spoke about. We’ll deal with it when that time comes, when that game comes, if it comes and go from there. We know he’s appealed.”

--OF Reed Johnson took batting practice on the field before the game Friday and manager Matt Williams said there is a chance he could return to the team before the season ends. He has been on the DL since June 26, retroactive to April 29. “That’s a really good sign that he’s letting it go and not thinking about it,” said manager Matt Williams. “Depending on how he comes out of it today. Again, residual soreness is another thing. We’ll see how he reacts to the heavier workload that we gave him today. Game speed, game-like. And if he’s feeling good tomorrow then we’ll talk about getting him back in there. We could sure use him. He’s a professional right-handed hitter. He could certainly help us win a game. We’ll see how that process goes.”

--INF Ryan Zimmerman (oblique) has not played since Sept. 7 and there is a chance he may be out for the rest of the year. “He still feels it. Which is not a good sign. The fact that he still feels it when he swings means that he’s not quite there yet,” manager Matt Williams said Sept. 25.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Feel good. Feel like I took the ball every time they asked, did what I could. Some days I didn’t have it, some days I was good. I‘m not saying this is my last start. You don’t know what’s going to happen this offseason so we’ll see what happens.” -- RHP Jordan Zimmermann, of his career in Washington.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (sore neck) took his regular turn in the rotation Sept. 25.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) did not play Sept. 8-25. He was been hitting indoors as of Sept. 23, There is a chance he may be out for the rest of the year. “He still feels it. Which is not a good sign. The fact that he still feels it when he swings means that he’s not quite there yet,” manager Matt Williams said Sept. 25.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback. He ran in the outfield and took batting practice Sept. 23. He hit off live pitching Sept. 25. He has a chance to return before the season ends.

--INF Danny Espinosa (torn right hamstring) last played Sept. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Drew Storen (broken right thumb) last pitched Sept. 9. He is out for the season.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Ryan Zimmerman

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker