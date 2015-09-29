Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Manager Matt Williams, in a second season at the helm of a Washington Nationals franchise on the rocks, said it has been a rough 24 hours for the organization.

But the last week has been pretty forgetful as well:

On Wednesday, closer Jonathan Papelbon threw two pitches near the head of Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles, hitting him with the second time. Papelbon was later suspended by Major League Baseball.

“Tired,” Bryce Harper said of his teammate hitting Machado.

On Thursday, the Orioles completed a three-game sweep of Washington at Nationals Park after Harper said the day before he expected to get hit by a pitch from the Orioles after what Papelbon did.

On Friday, the lowly Philadelphia Phillies beat the Nationals at Nationals Park, putting the defending National League East champs one loss away from elimination.

On Saturday, the Nationals got a walk-off win against the Phillies on a double by Harper, but it came about one hour after the New York Mets clinched the division title.

Then on Sunday, Harper jogged slowly to first on a flyout in the eighth and Papelbon took exception and started hollering at him. Papelbon went for the neck of Harper, who did not go to the field in the top of the ninth while Papelbon went back out to pitch in what would become a 12-5 loss to the Phillies.

Before its game on Monday at home with the Reds, the Nationals announced that Papelbon had been suspended for four games without pay by the team and Harper would be held out of the Monday game, with pay, for his role in the tussle.

“I want to help the team win,” Harper said after Washington beat the Reds 5-1 on Monday.

General manager Mike Rizzo addressed the media after the win Monday.

“I was really rooting for a no-hitter today,” said Rizzo, knowing that wouldn’t make the team’s woes go away totally.

So why was Papelbon suspended?

“We hold our players to a high standard,” Rizzo said. “We thought that what happened was unacceptable. He is under contract (for 2016). We will make all of those decisions” about his future once the year is over.

Rizzo said he spoke Monday with Papelbon, who was upset with the suspension.

“It was a professional phone call. I will leave it at that,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo clarified that Harper was not suspended; he was just held out of Monday’s game.

“Bryce had some accountability in the issue” with Papelbon, Rizzo said. “I love the way Bryce Harper plays. Harp plays the game the right way.”

Did Rizzo feel Papelbon should have gone back out to pitch the ninth inning?

“I thought it was odd. He owned up to it,” Rizzo said of Williams. “He made a mistake.”

Rizzo said, when asked, that he also made some mistakes this year as a general manager. But he did not give a specific example.

“A lot of things went wrong,” he said. “I will probably see some things I should have done different. I take full responsibility ... for the players we put on the field.”

Rizzo said he will evaluate manager Williams, who is under contract for 2016, after this season.

“We will make 2016 decisions after we finish 2015,” Rizzo said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-76

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 4-6, 4.76 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 6-8, 5.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon was suspended four games by the Nationals on Monday, one day after he went for the throat of teammate Bryce Harper in the dugout in the eighth inning of a 12-5 loss to the Phillies. Papelbon also dropped his three-game appeal of his Major League Baseball suspension after he hit Manny Machado with a pitch on Wednesday. Papelbon began his MLB suspension on Monday and can’t be with the team during that time and manager Matt Williams said he will not be with the team during a road trip to Atlanta and New York this week, thus ending the season for the closer. Harper was held out of the lineup on Monday due to his role in the fight. General manager Mike Rizzo clarified that Harper was not suspended.

--OF Bryce Harper was held out of the lineup Monday as punishment for his role in the altercation with teammate Jonathan Papelbon on Sunday. Papelbon was suspended four games by the team for his part in the incident. Harper leads the National League with 41 homers and is among the league leader in several other categories.

--SS Trea Turner got the start at shortstop one day after Ian Desmond made his last start, possibly, at home with the Nationals. Turner was 1-for-3 and is hitting .238.

--OF Matt den Dekker had three hits Monday, giving him four in a two-day span. He is hitting .276 in 87 at-bats for the Nationals after he spent most of the year at Triple-A Syracuse. “I made a few changes to my swing at Syracuse,” he said.

--RHP Max Scherzer took a no-hitter into the eighth inning on Monday. He settled for a two-hitter in eight innings with 10 strikeouts and won at home for the first time since June 20, when he threw a no-hitter against Pittsburgh.

--RHP Tanner Roark will start on Tuesday at Atlanta. He won 15 games as a starter last year but has been used mostly in the bullpen this year. It will be his 11th start of the year.

--OF Reed Johnson pinch-hit for Max Scherzer in the eighth and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. He has been on the disabled list most of the year and is hitting .211 in 19 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he was going to do it again. He pitched really well. The most important thing for him is fastball down and away to right-handed hitters. He was really special.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams, on RHP Max Scherzer coming close to a no-hitter in a win Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Yunel Escobar (back) was out Sept. 28. He is day-to-day.

--INF Ian Desmond (back) was out Sept. 28. He is day-to-day.

--OF Jayson Werth (foot/shin) was out Sept. 28. He is day-to-day.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) did not play Sept. 8-25. He was been hitting indoors as of Sept. 23, There is a chance he may be out for the rest of the year. “He still feels it. Which is not a good sign. The fact that he still feels it when he swings means that he’s not quite there yet,” manager Matt Williams said Sept. 25.

--INF Danny Espinosa (torn right hamstring) last played Sept. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Drew Storen (broken right thumb) last pitched Sept. 9. He is out for the season.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 26. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (suspended)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Ryan Zimmerman

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Reed Johnson