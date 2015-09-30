Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Although the Washington Nationals already are eliminated from playoff contention, manager Matt Williams will continue to play the regular lineup through the end of the season.

Williams cited several individuals with goals they would like to achieve as reasons to keep putting them out there.

Outfielder Bryce Harper is hitting .334 with 41 homers and needs four more RBIs to reach 100. He leads the league in batting average and is tied for first in homers. He went 0-for-3 with a walk Tuesday in the Nationals’ 2-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Infielder Ian Desmond’s batting average is not good (.236), but he needs only one more homer to reach 20 for the fourth consecutive year. Desmond hit his last homer Sept. 27 against Philadelphia.

Third baseman Yunel Escobar is batting .318 and wants to get his average up to .320. Escobar is hitting .370 over his last 27 games, but he missed Tuesday’s game because of an upper back issue.

Williams may have his hands tied due to several injuries. Outfielder Michael A. Taylor missed the start Tuesday when his right knee acted up following the flight to Atlanta, though he did appear as a pinch runner.

Williams said it is unlikely that first baseman Ryan Zimmerman will return this season. The veteran has been out since Sept. 7 with an oblique injury. Zimmerman had hit safely in 11 straight games when he got hurt.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-77

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 13-9, 3.68 ERA) at Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 6-6, 5.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (13-9, 3.68 ERA), who starts Wednesday at Atlanta, was roughed up in his last start when he allowed six runs in five innings against the Phillies on Friday. Over his past seven starts, he is 4-1 with a 4.57 ERA. Zimmermann has had great success against the Braves: 7-2 with a 2.52 ERA in 15 career starts.

--RHP Tanner Roark entered Tuesday’s game with a 1.91 career ERA against the Braves and pitched well again, despite getting the loss. Roark lasted 6 2/3 innings, his longest start since June 16. Roark (4-7) allowed two runs on five hits, two of them home runs, while walking one and striking out four. He is likely to start the final game of the season.

--2B Trea Turner went 2-for-3 and hit his first major league homer Tuesday. It was the first multi-hit game of his career. Turner homered on the first pitch he saw from Braves RHP Matt Wisler in the sixth inning.

--CF Bryce Harper was 0-for-3 and hit into a rally-killing double play to end the eighth inning. He also walked for the 124th time this season, setting a single-season franchise record. The old mark was held by Ken Singleton, who had 123 walks for Montreal in 1973.

--OF Reed Johnson had a pitch-hit single in the ninth inning. It was his first hit since April 28, which was also a pinch-hit single at Turner Field. Johnson missed 131 games because of surgery to repair a tendon in his left foot.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t execute. The opportunity was there. We had opportunities in the first and eighth, too. It just didn’t happen for us tonight.” -- Manager Matt Williams, after the Nationals’ 2-1 loss to the Braves on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael A. Taylor (swollen right knee) did not start Sept. 29, but he appeared as a pinch runner. He is day-to-day.

--INF Yunel Escobar (sore back) did not play Sept. 28-29. He is day-to-day.

--SS Ian Desmond (sore back) did not play Sept. 28. He was back in the lineup Sept. 29.

--OF Jayson Werth (sore foot/shin) did not play Sept. 28. He was back in the lineup Sept. 29.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) has not played since Sept. 7, and he is unlikely to return to action this season.

--INF Danny Espinosa (torn right hamstring) last played Sept. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Drew Storen (broken right thumb) last pitched Sept. 9. He is out for the season.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 26. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (suspended)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

INF/OF Tyler Moore

INF Ryan Zimmerman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Reed Johnson