Washington Nationals - TeamReport

ATLANTA -- As disappointing as the 2015 season has been in Washington, the way Stephen Strasburg is ending the year offers the Nationals encouragement for next season.

The first overall pick in the 2009 draft goes into his final start Thursday against the Atlanta Braves off four September outings in which he had 50 strikeouts to four walks in 30 1/3 innings.

Strasburg lost his first outing of the month despite 13 strikeouts, but went 2-0 with a no-decision in the final three and posted a 1.48 ERA for the month. He allowed only 15 hits, with opposing batters posting a .144 average.

The 27-year-old right-hander struck out 14 and allowed just one hit over eight innings at Philadelphia on Sept. 15 and was almost as good in his most recent start, also against the Phillies, on Saturday, fanning 13 and giving up three hits over eight frames.

Strasburg is pitching up to high expectations after an ankle injury in spring training and two trips to the disabled list that have limited him to 22 starts. He is 10-7 with a 3.63 ERA.

“I think health is huge for anybody,” Strasburg said. “I’ve had a lot of guys battle through injuries. It’s a good learning process for me. It helps me have a better understanding that I need to have my body to go out ... and execute pitches.”

With Jordan Zimmermann likely leaving as a free agent, a healthy and productive Strasburg will be even more important to the Nationals next year as they try to bounce back from this year’s disappointment.

Max Scherzer is Washington’s ace, but Strasburg needs to be a strong No. 2 starter.

Strasburg, who had Tommy John elbow surgery late in his rookie season of 2010, was 15-6 in 2012 before falling off to 8-9 the next season and then going 14-11 in 2014. Much more was expected.

RECORD: 80-78

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 10-7, 3.63 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ryan Weber, 0-2, 5.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who will become a free agent, gave up two runs in six innings in a 2-0 loss to the Braves on Wednesday in what was likely his final game for the Nationals. He finished the season 13-10 with a 3.66 ERA in a career-high 33 starts and is 70-50 with Washington. His career includes a no-hitter along with seasons of 19-9 and 14-5.

--RF Bryce Harper is 3-for-26 while going hitless in seven of his past eight games after going 0-for-4 Wednesday against the Braves. The slump has dropped his average to .331 and put him in a tie with Miami’s Dee Gordon for the National League batting lead.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg faces the Braves on Thursday at Atlanta in his final start of the season striking out 50 and walking just four over 30 1/3 innings in four September starts. He was 2-1 with a 1.48 ERA for the month and limited opposing batters to a .144 average. Strasburg is 5-7 with a 4.01 ERA in 17 career starts against the Braves, but won his only previous start this year with five scoreless innings at Washington on June 23.

--3B Yunel Escobar was out of the lineup for the second straight game on Wednesday because of upper back issues. He was expected to play, but experienced discomfort in batting practice. Escobar has hit safely in 21 of his past 27 games, batting .370 (40-for-108) with 16 RBIs and 16 runs scored. Escobar is batting .318 for the season and has a .420 on-base percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been thinking about it the last couple of days, actually. We’ll see what this offseason brings. ... I‘m going to miss these guys.” -- Nationals RHP Jordan Zimmermann, after what was likely his last start with the Nationals on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Yunel Escobar (sore back) did not play Sept. 28-30. He is day-to-day.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) has not played since Sept. 7, and he is unlikely to return to action this season.

--INF Danny Espinosa (torn right hamstring) last played Sept. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Drew Storen (broken right thumb) last pitched Sept. 9. He is out for the season.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 26. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

