Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Now that he is healthy, Stephen Strasburg is again showing why he has always been considered one of the best pitchers in the National League.

The Washington Nationals right-hander can take good feelings into the offseason based on a body of work he compiled after returning from his second stint on the disabled list. Over his past 13 starts, Strasburg is 8-2 with a 1.73 ERA, and he finished the season with four consecutive wins.

“It’s been very good,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “It’s all health-related. It always has been. He finished as strong as he possibly could.”

Over his last four outings, Strasburg allowed only two runs in 29 innings, a 0.62 ERA.

Strasburg spent two extended periods on the DL this season. He missed 21 games from May 30 to June 23 with neck tightness. He missed 28 games from July 5 to Aug. 8 with a left oblique strain.

Since returning from his second injury, Strasburg rediscovered his strikeout swagger. In his final five starts, he struck out 57 batters.

Strasburg closed the season with a gritty effort Thursday on the Nationals’ 3-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. He pitched six shutout innings, throwing 104 pitches, and allowed six hits and one walk while striking out seven.

“He had a high pitch count (104), and we didn’t want to push him more than that,” Williams said. “If the sixth inning wasn’t too heavy, he would have been OK for the seventh.”

Strasburg won a third consecutive decision over the Braves after going more than two years with a win vs. Atlanta. In two games against Atlanta this season, Strasburg did not allow an earned run in 11 innings, striking out 13.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-78

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 11-8, 3.93 ERA) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 9-7, 3.34 ERA); Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 13-12, 2.91 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 13-7, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gio Gonzalez (11-8, 3.93) had his start rained out Friday but will take the mound for the Nationals in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets at Citi Field. It will be Gonzalez’s 31st and final start of the season. Gonzalez is 2-2 with a 3.72 ERA over his last seven starts. He received no decision in his last start against the Phillies on Sunday, when he allowed two runs in five innings. In 16 career starts against the Mets, Gonzalez is 9-4 with a 2.83 ERA. He is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA against the Mets this season.

--RHP Max Scherzer will look to end his season on a high note Saturday, when he starts the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Scherzer earned the win in his most recent start on Monday, when he carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning before he ended up allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out 10 over eight innings in the Nationals’ 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. It was the third time this season Scherzer has carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning as well as the 10th time he struck out at least 10 batters. Scherzer is 2-2 with a 2.75 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against the Mets. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Mets on Sept. 7, when Scherzer gave up five runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six over six innings as the Nationals fell, 8-5, at Nationals Park.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (11-7, 3.46 ERA) pitched six scoreless innings in his final start of the year. Strasburg allowed six hits and one walk while striking out seven. His streak of double-digit strikeout games ended at four. Strasburg retired the side in order only one time, but three times he shut down the Braves when there were runners in scoring position. Over his last four games, he allowed just two earned runs in 29 innings, a 0.62 ERA.

--RF Bryce Harper broke an 0-for-13 streak with a single in the sixth inning. Harper was hitless in his first nine at-bats against the Braves in the series. He also beat out the relay of a ground ball to prevent a double play and drive in the third run of the night.

--1B Clint Robinson hit his ninth home run Thursday night. Robinson was 4-for-12 in the series at Atlanta. He has hit safely in eight of the last nine games, going 8-for-31 (.258) during that stretch.

--3B Yunel Escobar missed his third consecutive start because of back spasms. He pinch-hit in the eighth inning, drew a walk and scored. Escobar hit safely in 21 of 27 games prior to his injury, batting .370 during that stretch. Escobar’s ability to start will be gauged on a day-to-day basis.

--LHP Felipe Rivero picked up his first career save with a scoreless, two-inning appearance Thursday. Rivero threw only eight pitches in the eighth inning and got a chance to finish the game. He struck out two and did not allow a hit or a walk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some good at-bats against him, even at the end. We just didn’t get two or three in a row.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg, who pitched Washington to a 3-0 win over the Braves on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Yunel Escobar (sore back) did not play Sept. 28-30, and he pinch-hit Oct. 1. He is day-to-day.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) has not played since Sept. 7, and he is unlikely to return to action this season.

--INF Danny Espinosa (torn right hamstring) last played Sept. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Drew Storen (broken right thumb) last pitched Sept. 9. He is out for the season.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 26. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (suspended)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

INF/OF Tyler Moore

INF Ryan Zimmerman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Reed Johnson