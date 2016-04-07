Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- After being a good soldier a year ago and accepting a role in the Washington bullpen, Tanner Roark is back in the starting rotation. It’s just where he wanted to be.

“It was definitely a learning experience, going from starting and then into the bullpen,” Roark said.

The right-hander broke in with a strong rookie season that saw him go 15-10 with a 2.85 ERA in 198 2/3 innings. But when the Nationals acquired Max Scherzer as a free-agent in the offseason, Roark was asked to alleviate a crowded situation by moving to the bullpen.

He wasn’t nearly as effective there. Roark appeared in 40 games, 12 of them starts, and went 4-7 with a 4.38 ERA in 111 innings.

Roark said he had to reacquaint himself with the process of warming up in a hurry and have all his pitches ready to go. Because his arm felt fresh most of the time, he had to work past the notion that he could blow batters away with his fastball. His performance improved when he stopped trying to throw each pitch with maximum effort.

“I‘m better when I‘m 92 (mph) down at the knees with my sinker,” he said. “You’ve got to learn how to pitch and not try to blow it by everybody.”

After the lackluster 2015 season, Jordan Zimmermann signed with Detroit and Doug Fister signed with Houston, leaving the door open for Roark to return to the rotation. He will pitch the home opener for the Nationals on Thursday against the Marlins.

Roark is coming off a good spring. He went 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA, and had 17 strikeouts in 18 innings in the Grapefruit League.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-0

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 4-1, 3.76) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 4-7, 4.38)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg won his fourth straight start against the Braves, allowing one run over six innings. He has a 0.38 ERA over his last four starts against Atlanta Strasburg’s third strikeout of the night was the 904th of his career and moved him into first place on the club’s all-time list.

--RHP Tanner Roark will start the home opener against Miami. Roark is coming off a good spring. He went 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA, and had 17 strikeouts in 18 innings in the Grapefruit League. He was 4-7 with a 4.38 ERA last year in 40 appearances, 28 of them in relief.

--OF Ben Revere was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right oblique strain. Revere was hitless in two at-bats on opening day and left in the fourth inning after feeling a pain in his side.

--OF Matt den Dekker was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Revere on the active list. den Dekker clubbed a pinch-hit two-run double to plate the go-head runs in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Atlanta. Dekker played 55 games for the Nationals in 2015 and batting .253 with five homers and 12 RBIs.

--OF Michael A. Taylor is expected to hit leadoff and take most of the playing time in center field while Ben Revere is on the disabled list. Taylor had a torrid spring and hit .453 with five homers and 16 RBI in 20 Grapefruit League games. Taylor picked up two assists on Wednesday when he retired runners at second base.

--LHP Felipe Rivero retired all five batters he faced in a rare appearance that exceeded more than one inning. Rivero struck out two and did not allow a base runner. He threw 23 pitches, 17 for strikes.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got off the plane and came through for us.” -- Washington manager Dusty Baker, on OF Matt den Dekker, who was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day, then hit a pinch-hit two-run double to plate the go-head runs in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Atlanta.