Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Last season, the Washington Nationals were hit hard by injuries to everyday players, as outfielders Jayson Werth and Denard Span and infielders Anthony Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman spent extended time on the disabled list.

Rendon was limited to 80 games, Zimmerman played in 95 and Werth played in 88 games as the Nationals finished a disappointing second in the National League East to the New York Mets. Span, a center fielder, is now with the San Francisco Giants.

The Nationals hired a new athletic training staff in the offseason but that couldn’t prevent Ben Revere from going on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday with a right oblique strain. Revere was injured in the fourth inning on Opening Day in Atlanta on April 4.

“It is an oblique strain,” manager Dusty Baker confirmed on Sunday after an MRI exam on Revere. “We are treating it aggressively.”

Revere hit .333 on the road last season as he tied Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon for the major league lead in that category. Revere split his time between the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays, then was traded by the Blue Jays to the Nationals in January for right-handed reliever Drew Storen.

Revere is listed at just 5-foot-9 but has a strong upper body. “He is built like Mighty Mouse,” Baker said.

With Revere out of the lineup, Michael A. Taylor has been starting in center with Werth in left and Bryce Harper in right field. The Nationals called up Matt den Dekker from Triple-A Syracuse to take the place of Revere on the roster. Chris Heisey, signed by the Nationals in December, is another reserve outfielder for Washington but he has been limited to one pinch-hit at-bat in which he walked.

Taylor and Werth have been struggling at the plate, but Werth came up with a single with the bases loaded to break a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning Sunday in a 4-2 win by the Nationals. Taylor is hitting .063 and Werth is hitting .071.

Fortunately, Harper picked up where he left off last year and is hitting .385 with two homers.

Washington will begin a four-game series at home Monday with the Atlanta Braves.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Bud Norris, 0-1, 3.86 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 0-0, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Ben Revere (right oblique strain), as expected, has a right oblique strain as per MRI results, manager Dusty Baker said Sunday. “We are treating it aggressively,” Baker said. Revere was injured on Opening Day in Atlanta on April 4 and went on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday. Baker hopes Revere can be ready to play when he comes off the disabled list, but is uncertain if that will happen.

--OF Bryce Harper had an RBI double in the first and then a double in the seventh. That gave him 100 doubles in his young career. “I had no idea,” Harper said of the milestone. He also has 99 career homers and is on track to become the eighth-youngest player to reach 100 career homers.

--RHP Joe Ross made his first start of the season, facing the Marlins at Nationals Park on Saturday. He allowed just one run in seven innings and got the win as the Nationals scored three in the last of the seventh to take a 4-1 lead. “I just tried to settle in” after allowing a run in the first, he said. “I thought I just got into a good rhythm.” Ross made his big league debut last June and has pitched well at home, where he is 4-2 with an ERA of 2.44 in seven starts. Sunday was his 14th career start.

--RHP Max Scherzer will make his first start at home this season on Monday against the Atlanta Braves. He got a no-decision at Atlanta on Opening Day April 4. The right-hander threw a no-hitter at home June 20 against the Pittsburgh Pirates and in the regular-season finale against the Mets in New York last fall.

--2B Daniel Murphy is paying off for the Nationals. Signed as a free agent after playing for the New York Mets, the second baseman reached base four times in a row Sunday with two singles and two walks. He is hitting .462, and he hit cleanup back of Bryce Harper on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What more could you say about Joe Ross today? He had everything going.” -- Washington OF Bryce Harper.