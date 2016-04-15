Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The changes are subtle and obvious. They have taken place in the clubhouse away from the fans or on the field and in the dugout for all to see.

Even after less than weeks in the season, it is clear this is not your Matt Williams’ Washington Nationals. Dusty Baker, the new Washington skipper, has made that very clear.

Williams, fired after last season, was detail-oriented and regimented perhaps to a fault. Baker brings spontaneity and enthusiasm that belies his 66 years of age -- and don’t even think to call him old.

When Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning Tuesday night, Baker raised both of his arms in the dugout as the Nationals took the lead.

The next night, he shared some laughs in between innings with Tanner Roark, his starting pitcher who threw seven scoreless innings in another Washington win.

Throw in the results -- the first-place Nationals are 7-1 going into a series Friday in Philadelphia -- and the addition of Baker to the Washington clubhouse seems like just what the franchise needed.

“We are starting off strong,” said Bryce Harper, who hit his 100th career homer -- a grand slam -- in a 6-2 win on Thursday over the winless Atlanta Braves.

Baker, who last managed with the Cincinnati Reds in 2013, signed a two-year deal and in January said this would be the fourth and last stop for him as a manager.

“The only thing left is the championship,” Baker said when he was hired.

It is early, but the Nationals and their new manager are headed in the right direction.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-1

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 1-0, 1.29 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-0, 1.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg allowed two runs on four hits in 7 2/3 innings to get the win over the Braves on Thursday. He has been feeling sick this week and his start was pushed back from Wednesday. “He was good. God almighty he was good,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said “His fastball had some life to it and after the second inning he got hard to see him pitch with the shade and shadows and stuff like that so he became much tougher to handle. He had all of his pitches working today and he had some life on his fastball.”

--RHP Joe Ross will make the start Friday in Philadelphia. In his first start against the Marlins, he got the win as he allowed one run in seven innings. Ross made his big league debut last June and the Nationals hope he can make at least 30 starts this year.

--OF Bryce Harper, after going 0-for-4 on Wednesday, hit a grand slam in the third inning Thursday for his first career slam and 100th career homer. The homer came on his mother’s birthday. “I was happy to get us on the board. Hopefully more (homers) to come,” he said. He is the eighth-youngest player to reach 100 career homers and he did it at the age of 23 years, 181 days.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman, who got the night off Wednesday, was back in the starting lineup Thursday at first base. He was hitless in four at-bats and is hitting .261.

--3B Anthony Rendon, who got the night off Wednesday, was back in the lineup at third Thursday. He had one hit in four trips and is hitting .258.

--LF Chris Heisey made his first start of the year Thursday as Jayson Werth got the night off. Heisey got his first hit with the Nationals in the third and later scored on a grand slam by Bryce Harper. Heisey spent part of last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and made the team out of spring training as a non-roster invite. He played for the Cincinnati Reds when Dusty Baker was the manager there.

--CF Matt den Dekker got a rare start Thursday as Michael A. Taylor -- hitting .138 -- got the day off. The former Mets outfielder was hitless in two trips and is hitting .167.

--2B Daniel Murphy, among the league leaders in hitting and on-base average, has reached base in 18 of his first 31 trips to the plate. He had a double in three at-bats Thursday and is batting .480.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was happy to get us on the board. Hopefully, more (homers) to come. Everybody came through today. Stras was lights out today.” -- OF Bryce Harper