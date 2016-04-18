Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper wishes his bit of homer history would have occurred in a winning effort, but he certainly won’t argue the company.

Harper hit a towering home run in the top of the 10th inning Sunday afternoon to give him homers in six consecutive games at Citizens Bank Park and hand the Washington Nationals a 2-1 lead they would later blow. The Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 3-2 win in 10 innings.

Harper, who homered in each of his past four games overall and now has six homers and 15 RBIs on the year, joined Ernie Banks as the only two players to hit home runs in Philadelphia in six straight games.

”I just love playing here,“ Harper said. ”I see the ball really well here. It’s a great place to play, great park to play in.

“It’s awesome, definitely a pleasure to even be in the same sentence as Ernie Banks. But at the end of the day, you want to win ballgames.”

His team is doing plenty of that, and Harper is a big -- perhaps the biggest -- reason why. The Nationals, off to their best start in franchise history, are 9-2, the best record in baseball.

The 23-year-old outfielder raised his batting average to a stellar .359 to go with a .458 on-base percentage. His 1.356 OPS ranks first in the majors.

“This is what I heard about him,” manager Dusty Baker said. “And I’d seen it a few times on TV. But what he’s doing is MVP star stuff. I’ve been fortunate to have some great players, played with them and played for me. He’s certainly making his mark.”

“MVP star stuff” isn’t something different for Harper, who won the award as the NL’s unanimous MVP in 2015. With Harper coming into his prime, the Nationals, who added talent in the offseason, could be set for a successful season.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-2

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 1-1, 2.45 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 0-1, 5.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Bryce Harper clubbed his fourth home run in as many games, his sixth game in a row hitting a big fly in Philadelphia, tying Ernie Banks as the only two to do so. Harper, the reigning National League MVP, is up to six homers on the year to go with his .359 batting average and 1.356 OPS.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez posted another strong performance in a second straight no-decision to start his 2016 campaign. After not allowing a run in his first start, Gonzalez allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings Sunday. He struck out eight, dropping his ERA to 0.69 to go with a 0.77 WHIP.

--2B Daniel Murphy, the National League’s leader in batting average (.432), continued a hot start to his first season with Washington. Murphy went 2-for-5 Sunday. He has reached base safely in 10 of 11 games to open 2016.

--RHP Blake Treinen was in line for the win Sunday after pitching a scoreless two-thirds of an inning, but RHP Jonathan Papelbon blew the save opportunity. The hard-throwing reliever has allowed one earned run in five appearances out of the bullpen. His ERA dropped to 1.93. He has four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Your job is to go out there and preserve the win. When you don’t do your job, you gotta learn how to turn the page and move on. I’ve blown plenty of these in the past. I know how to handle them. I’ll move on and come ready to work and get another save tomorrow. That’s just pretty much how it works: Keep the line moving.” -- RHP Jonathan Papelbon, after squandering a save opportunity for the first time this year, allowing the Phillies to rally for a 3-2, 10-inning win Sunday.