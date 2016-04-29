Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Nationals manager Dusty Baker admitted that he was aware of the upcoming road trip even before the 2016 season began.

The Nationals begin a three-city road trip Friday that will see the team play 10 games in 10 days against three teams that made the playoffs last year.

And Washington will face three 2016 playoff contenders: the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs. The combined record of those teams was 39-23 going into Thursday.

“This road trip is much publicized,” said Baker, whose team is 14-7.

And it doesn’t help that the Nationals will head to St. Louis after being swept in three games by the Philadelphia Phillies, who won 3-0 on Thursday.

Last season, the Nationals were 2-1 at Chicago and 1-2 at St. Louis. Washington was 1-2 at home against the Cubs in 2015 and 1-2 at home versus the Cardinals. The Nationals did not play last year against the Royals, who won the World Series.

Washington will have pitcher Stephen Strasburg start on Friday in St. Louis against Mike Leake. Strasburg is 3-0 with an ERA of 2.17 this season.

“We knew about (the challenge) before the season,” Baker said of the upcoming road trip. The Nationals don’t return home until May 9, when they face the Detroit Tigers.

The Nationals have been blanked the last two games. The Nationals’ starting lineup Thursday against the Phillies included six players hitting .182 or less.

The Nationals did not score in the last 22 innings of the series and now have a team batting average of .233.

Is closer Jonathan Papelbon concerned about his team’s offense?

“We play 162 games. You obviously go in streaks. You have to tip your hat to them,” he said of the Phillies, his former team. “But it’s a long season. It’s baseball. I don’t know how else to answer that question.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-7

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 3-0, 2.17 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Mike Leake, 0-2, 5.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Friday when the Nationals begin a three-city road trip in St. Louis. He will face off against Mike Leake, another first-year round pick from 2009. The two have met once before as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Nationals 4-3 in 15 innings when Leake was with the Reds.

--RHP Tanner Roark started on Thursday against the Phillies as the start of the game was delayed by rain for 36 minutes. He went seven innings and allowed no runs and two hits but did not figure in the decision as the Nationals lost 3-0. Roark saw his ERA drop to 2.03 after he fanned 15 batters in seven innings on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.

--OF Bryce Harper marked the fourth anniversary of his major league debut on Thursday. He made his big league debut April 28, 2012 at Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Harper entered Thursday with a league-high 24 RBIs and was tied for the league lead with nine homers. He fanned with the bases loaded to end the eighth and is now hitting .314 as the Nationals have gotten little production around him -- save for Daniel Murphy.

--2B Daniel Murphy entered Thursday with a batting average of .391, with 10 games of at least two hits. He made contact all four times but had nothing to show for it as his average fell to .370.

--INF Stephen Drew got the start at third as Anthony Rendon got the day off Thursday. Drew was 0-for-3 and is hitting .125.

--OF Matt den Dekker got the start in center and batted leadoff as Michael A. Taylor got the day off. Taylor entered the day hitting .192 with 26 strikeouts and four walks in 73 at-bats. A former Mets outfielder, den Dekker went 1-for-3 and is hitting .185.

--OF Ben Revere was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse. He was injured on Opening Day after going hitless in two at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We play 162 games. You obviously go in streaks.” -- Closer Jonathan Papelbon, when asked about the offense. The Nationals did not score in the last 22 innings of the series with the Phillies and now have a team batting average of .233.