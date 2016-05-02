Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- As Washington heads for Kansas City fresh off a three-game sweep of St. Louis, it does so with one thought in mind that should absolutely scare the Royals.

In sweeping a series in St. Louis for the first time since they were known as the Montreal Expos 30 years ago, the Nationals did so without getting a single offensive contribution from Bryce Harper, aside from a walk on Friday night.

Yep, Harper went 0-for-the-series, mixing in a four-strikeout performance on Sunday, and Washington won all three games by a combined score of 17-6. The Nationals had just two players in the lineup with averages above .242, but still averaged nearly six runs per game and belted six homers in the series.

And Harper did absolutely no damage, a thought that brought a smile to the lips of manager Dusty Baker when asked what it meant for his team.

“That tells me that somebody’s in trouble,” Baker said. “Because that’s not going to happen over a period of time. He’s picked us up enough, so to see us picking him up is good. We know he’s going to pick us up again soon.”

Perhaps beginning as early as Monday night in Kansas City.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-7

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 1-1, 1.42 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 3-1, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer dominated for seven innings Sunday, posting his first win over his old hometown team, St. Louis, in five career starts. Scherzer pounded the strike zone with his fastball all day, throwing 73 of 105 pitches for strikes, and never allowed the Cardinals to get a runner into scoring position. Scherzer credited a mechanical adjustment for his improved fastball command.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez gets the call Monday night when Washington starts a three-game interleague series at World Series champion Kansas City. Gonzalez last pitched Wednesday night, absorbing a 3-0 loss to Philadelphia despite giving up only one earned run over 6 1/3 innings. He’s averaging a strikeout an inning this year and allowing opponents to bat a measly .196.

--C Wilson Ramos was activated from the bereavement list Sunday, but didn’t start as Jose Lobaton handled the catching duties for the third straight game. Ramos is off to a good start offensively, batting .316 in 57 at-bats with a pair of homers and eight RBIs, and figures to be back in the lineup Tuesday night. Manager Dusty Baker said after Sunday’s game that Ramos would need an extra day to be ready to start.

--C Pedro Severino was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for C Wilson Ramos. Severino was hitless in two at-bats in the game that he started, drawing a walk. A classic catch-and-throw guy, Severino should be back in the majors at some point this year, even if he has to wait until September when the rosters can expand to 40 men.

--1B Clint Robinson delivered the game’s big hit, a two-run homer on the first pitch he saw from Carlos Martinez in the top of the seventh to give the Nationals a 3-0 lead. It was just Robinson’s second hit in 22 at-bats and snapped an 0-for-15 skid. Of Robinson’s 11 career homers, three have come off the first pitch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can’t ever remember coming in here and sweeping the Cardinals. They’re a tough bunch, especially here.” -- Nationals first-year manager Dusty Baker, who had skippered a lot of Cincinnati teams to a lot of losses in St. Louis.

====