Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the Washington Nationals head to Chicago to take on the Cubs for a match-up between the teams with the two best records in the National League, they are set to welcome back their anticipated lead-off hitter, outfielder Ben Revere. Manager Dusty Baker wouldn’t say when Revere would be activated, but it could be as soon as Thursday.

Revere was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 6 with a right oblique strain. He played in one game with two at-bats. He had no hits and one strikeout. Baker is looking forward to what Revere can bring to the lineup.

”He’s our igniter,“ he said. ”That’s why we brought him here. We brought him here as a lead-off man to start our engine. We’ve been mixing and matching at the lead-off position, but none of them have the experience, knowledge and track record that Ben has.

“He’s going to add another dimension to our team.”

With Revere’s imminent return, the Nationals must decide what to do with outfielder Michael Taylor, who has replaced him in the starting lineup. Baker says it’s a nice dilemma to face.

“He went from everybody crying, ‘What are you going to do with him?’ to ‘What are you going to do with him?’ on the other side,” Baker said with a grin. “A lot of it was up to him, and now it’s up to us to teach him while he’s not playing. You can learn as much--if you’re really paying attention--when you’re not playing as you can when you’re playing. You can see why this guy is doing this and that guy is not doing that. We’ve got a tough decision, because somebody has to come out (of the starting lineup).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 3-0, 0.79 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 1-2, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Bryce Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run, his 10th of the season but his first in nine games. He entered the game on a 1-for-20 skid. “To tell you the truth it was a terrible swing,” Harper said, “but it hit my barrel. I’ll take it. I’ve been trying to stay with my approach. It will come. I ain’t worried a bit.”

--RHP Stephen Strasburg improved to 5-0 for the first time in his Major League career. He went six innings, giving up two runs on five hits, with one walk and seven strikeouts. The Nationals staked him to a 6-0 lead after the top of the first, and Strasburg said it was hard to find his groove. “It made it a little bit more difficult,” Strasburg said. “When you get that much run support early on, it’s easy to let up. You have to trick your mind and keep thinking it’s a 0-0 ballgame. Do I appreciate it? Absolutely.”

--1B Clint Robinson was 3-for-5 with two RBIs in a cameo start for Ryan Zimmerman at first base. He had a sacrifice fly for the final run of the first inning, and then knocked in another run with a single in the third. He improved his batting average from .087 to .189. Zimmerman was the designated hitter, and he went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and two runs scored.

--2B Daniel Murphy nearly hit for the cycle. He had a double, single and home run in his first three at-bats. He followed that with another single before finally flying out in the seventh. It was the second straight game that he had homered. “We were pulling for a 5-for-5 if not the cycle,” manager Dusty Baker said. “He needed a triple, which is hard to get. But Murphy was unbelievable.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It was good to win the game and the series here, which is tough to do. They helped us out in that first inning. They’re a very good defensive team. Any time you give away extra outs -- and they gave us three outs in the first -- we need to capitalize on it.“ -- ,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker, after a win Wednesday.