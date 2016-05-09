Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Washington Nationals saw what more of their opponents might start doing -- walking Bryce Harper to prevent the reigning National League MVP from hitting.

The Chicago Cubs walked Harper 13 times in sweeping the Nationals in four games. He walked six times -- three times intentional -- Sunday in the series finale, which the Cubs won 4-3 on a home run in the 13th inning.

Cleanup hitter Ryan Zimmerman went 1-for-7 with a double behind Harper on Sunday. His batting average dropped to .236. Nationals manager Dusty Baker didn’t commit to making any lineup changes.

”You can feel the pressure mounting on Zim, but this guy has been a clutch man in this organization for a long time,“ Baker said. ”He’s one of the premier clutch men in the game. I‘m sure it’s killing him.

We just have to go back to the diving board and just keep fighting.”

Harper expressed faith in Zimmerman.

“Zim rakes and it’s a lot of fun to watch,” Harper said. “If they’re gonna walk me, they’re gonna walk me and put me on. Hopefully, the guy behind me can get it done. That’s what’s gonna happen, hopefully.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-12

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 3-3, 5.87 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 5-0, 2.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Bryce Harper walked 13 times in the Nationals’ four games against the Cubs. He was walked six times (three times intentional) and hit by a pitch Sunday. He had just one hit, a single, and struck out twice in the series.

--2B Daniel Murphy doubled in his return to the starting lineup Sunday after he was out of the lineup Saturday due to an illness. He has seven extra-base hits in his last 10 games.

--RHP Tanner Roark struck out seven and allowed four hits and an unearned run in six innings Sunday against the Cubs. He has thrown at least six innings and not allowed an earned run in three of his last four starts.

--SS Danny Espinosa doubled on Sunday against the Cubs for his first double since April 6. He also had his first three-hit game since Aug. 18.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s happened before to me, not at this level. It was definitely when I was younger, in high school and college and what not. They had a plan. They had a plan and unfortunately it worked.” -- RF Bryce Harper, who walked six times (three times intentional) and was hit by a pitch Sunday.

