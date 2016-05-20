Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Reigning National League Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper didn’t get in on the fun with the Washington Nationals during a two-day throttling of the New York Mets. And manager Dusty Baker is just fine with that.

Harper went 1-for-4 with a run scored Thursday as the Nationals cruised to a 9-1 win over the Mets at Citi Field. He had just one hit in nine plate appearances in the final two games of the series, during which Washington outscored New York 16-2.

“It puts some of the weight on some of the other guys,” Baker said Thursday afternoon. “You’d love to see Bryce hitting. But this isn’t the Bryce Nationals. This is the Washington Nationals. We are a team.”

The secondary players proved to be the most valuable ones Thursday, when the slumping Ben Revere, Anthony Rendon and Danny Espinosa combined for seven hits in 13 at-bats. Revere, Rendon and Espinosa entered Thursday batting a collective .202.

Baker remained unfazed by Harper’s quiet performance because the right fielder continues to exhibit patience at the plate -- he drew four walks Wednesday and entered Thursday with a .455 on-base percentage, the best in the majors -- and because Harper’s track record suggests he’ll heat up in a hurry sooner than later. Harper followed up his MVP campaign by winning NL Player of the Month honors in April.

“Let’s face it: Bryce carried us the first month,” Baker said. “And Bryce is going to have some more months where he’s going to carry us. He can’t carry you all the time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-16

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 2-3, 3.10 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 2-1, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark will look to reverse his fortunes against the Miami Marlins on Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Nationals in the opener of a three-game series at Marlins Park. Roark took the loss in his most recent start last Saturday night, when he allowed a season-high seven runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings as the Nationals fell to the Marlins, 7-1. This will be the fourth time this season Roark faces the Marlins, against whom he is 0-3 with an 8.40 ERA. He is 2-0 with a 0.79 ERA in his other five starts. Roark is 2-7 with a 4.63 ERA in 15 career games (nine starts) against the Marlins.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg maintained his perfect record Thursday night, when he allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out 10 over six innings as the Nationals cruised past the Mets, 9-1. Strasburg is 7-0 with a 2.80 ERA in nine starts this season. The Nationals have won his last 13 starts dating back to last season, which is a franchise record. The 10-strikeout game was the fourth of the season for Strasburg and the 25th of his career. He has 75 strikeouts and just 16 walks in 61 innings this year.

--CF Ben Revere may have snapped out of his season-long slump Thursday night, when he went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored in the Nationals’ 9-1 win over the Mets. Revere led off the Nationals’ seven-run third inning and came around to score before capping the outburst with a two-run triple. The night lifted his batting average from .096 to .123. Revere has three RBIs, one double and two triples in 57 at-bats.

--RF Bryce Harper ended his career-long drought against Mets RHP Matt Harvey on Thursday night, when Harper singled in the third inning of the Nationals’ 9-1 win. The hit was the first for Harper in 22 at-bats against Harvey. It was the lone hit in four at-bats Thursday for Harper, who is batting just .254 but leads the Nationals with 11 homers, 29 RBIs, a .450 on-base percentage and a .574 slugging percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You feel good about yourself when you get hits.” -- Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Thursday night.