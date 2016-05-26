Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- One of the strengths of the Washington Nationals in the first two months of the season has been their bullpen.

The new relievers who were not with the team last year include Shawn Kelley, Oliver Perez and Yusmeiro Petit.

As Washington prepares to host St. Louis for a four-game series that begins Thursday, the bullpen has an ERA of 0.89 in 15 games since May 9.

“We have meshed together as a pen. We know our roles,” right-handed reliever Kelley told 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday.

Kelley did not allow a run in his first 19 appearances this season. He finally gave up a run when Eric Campbell hit a two-run homer off him in the ninth on Tuesday.

“I like the attitude and environment in the clubhouse,” Kelley said. “We are playing to win a World Series. It is pretty cool to be part of it.”

Kelley has the best ERA among qualified relievers in the majors in the last calendar year. But he downplayed that, saying he is not as good as some of the relievers just behind him in that category, such as Zach Britton of the Baltimore Orioles.

“I could be the luckiest reliever in the game,” he said, with a laugh.

Kelley said he does not get too obsessed with all of the analytical statistics that are available today.

“The best feedback you get is from the hitters. I think you can get obsessed,” said Kelley, who had an ERA of 2.45 in 53 games last year with the San Diego Padres after a rough start.

Perez and Blake Treinen each threw a scoreless inning Wednesday as Washington lost 2-0 to the New York Mets. The Nationals are now 1/2 game ahead of the Mets in the National League East.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Mike Leake, 3-3, 4.07 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 3-4, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Bryce Harper, mired in a slump, was out of the starting lineup Wednesday with lefty Steven Matz starting for the Mets. It was the second time this season Harper did not start. The first time he came off the bench to hit a homer in the ninth. This time Harper pinch-hit in the eighth and grounded out against Matz to end the frame in 2-0 Washington loss. “Tough lefty,” said manager Dusty Baker. “That was the day to sit him.”

--3B Anthony Rendon has thrived since he moved from the No. 6 spot in the order from No. 2. He was hitting .367 in 12 games before Wednesday, with five doubles, one trip and one homer in 49 at-bats. But Rendon went 0-for-4 Wednesday as his average fell to .249.

--RHP Tanner Roark made the start Wednesday afternoon against the New York Mets. He was the hard-luck loser as he gave up two runs (one earned) in seven innings. “He threw well enough to win,” said second baseman Daniel Murphy.

--2B Daniel Murphy entered Wednesday with 23 multi-hit games, the most in the majors. He had two more hits but his error led to an earned run in the seventh in a 2-0 loss. “It was not a bad hop. It was a bad play,” Murphy said of his error. “It needs to stop. I need to work harder on that.”

--RHP Joe Ross, who made his big league debut last June, will start at home Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals. He is 3-4 with an ERA of 2.70 this year. In eight starts opponents are batting .247 against him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was able to throw multiple pitches for strikes. He threw the ball really well today. He had a real good feel with his changeup.” -- Washington 2B Daniel Murphy, a former teammate of LHP Steven Matz.