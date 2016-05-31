Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The calendar turns to June on Wednesday, but Daniel Murphy may be sad to say goodbye to May.

The new Washington Nationals second baseman has 42 hits this month. That is the most in a single month in history of the franchise since the team moved to Washington in 2005.

The old mark was set by outfielder Denard Span, who had 40 in August, 2014. Span signed with the San Francisco Giants before this season.

Washington manager Dusty Baker said during the recent homestand that Murphy may have been the best pickup of the offseason in the majors.

Murphy came with a reputation as an average defender at second base. For most of the season that has not been an issue, though his error led to an unearned run in a loss to the New York Mets last week.

“It was not a bad hop. It was bad play,” Murphy said.

The former Mets second baseman has taken on a clubhouse leader role, effectively filling a void left by veteran shortstop Ian Desmond, who is now with the Texas Rangers.

While Desmond struck out 187 times last year for Washington, Murphy gives the Nationals a better contact hitter in the middle of the infield. Murphy has fanned just 22 times this season.

Murphy is hitting .387 going into the first game of a series on Monday in Philadelphia against Phillies right-handed starter Jeremy Hellickson.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 3-4, 2.71 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 4-3, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark will start on Monday in Philadelphia. He has been the victim of poor run support at times this year, and he is 3-4 with a 2.71 ERA.

--LF Jayson Werth had the day off Sunday. He entered the day with a .220 average and then was used as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and hit a grand slam to give the Nationals a lead of 8-2. “I saw the opportunity to hit off a lefty,” he said of going deep against Dean Kiekhefer. “I was able to get ready for the at-bat.”

--C Wilson Ramos is in the last year of his contract and playing like that. There was talk in the offseason of the Nationals trying to upgrade at catcher, but Ramos is on a roll. He had three hits Sunday, including a two-run homer in the ninth after did not start on Saturday.

--OF Michael A. Taylor made the start in center on Sunday, with Ben Revere in left. Jayson Werth had the day off before he pinch-hit. Taylor was 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

--OF Ben Revere, normally the starting center fielder, made the start in left field on Sunday. Michael A. Taylor started in center and Jayson Werth had the day off before being used as a pinch-hitter in the seventh -- when he hit a grand slam. Revere was 0-for-4 and scored a run.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg allowed six hits and one run in six innings Sunday. He gave up a solo homer in the fourth to Brandon Moss and improved to 9-0. “He has been great,” said Jayson Werth. Manager Dusty Baker said Strasburg has what it takes “to be a big time winner.” The Nationals have won the last 15 starts he has made. That is the second longest streak in the majors after Jake Arrieta, who has 23 with the Cubs.

--2B Daniel Murphy began the day with 41 hits in May, the most in franchise history (2005 to present) in one month. The old mark belonged to OF Denard Span, who had 40 in August, 2014. He was 1-for-4 on Sunday in a 10-2 win over the Cardinals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I saw the opportunity to hit off a lefty. I was able to get ready for the at-bat. He left a heater over the middle.” -- Nationals OF Jayson Werth, who hit his sixth career grand slam and fourth career pinch-hit homer on Sunday.