Preview: Nationals at White Sox

The Washington Nationals have seen the performance of their pitching staff fluctuate wildly as they prepare to wind up a nine-game road trip with a three-game interleague set against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. The Nationals allowed six runs in a three-game sweep at Philadelphia before giving up 22 and barely escaping a sweep at Cincinnati.

Reigning National League Player of the Month Daniel Murphy was hitless in his first eight at-bats versus the Reds before breaking out with three hits Sunday, including a homer, to raise his major league-leading batting average to .384. Slumping Bryce Harper, the 2015 NL MVP, snapped out of a 5-for-35 funk with his first three-hit game since April 15 as Washington posted its 19th road win -- tied for the best in baseball. Chicago won 23 of its first 33 games but is in danger of falling back to the .500 mark for the first time this season after getting swept in Detroit. The White Sox have dropped 10 of 12 and allowed at least five runs on eight occasions, prompting the move to acquire right-hander James Shields from San Diego.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (5-4, 2.37 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Mat Latos (6-1, 4.02)

On a staff with high-profile starters Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, Ross continues to distinguish himself with a string of consistent solid efforts. He won his second straight start by limiting Philadelphia to one run on three hits over seven innings after shackling St. Louis on a run and six hits over seven frames in his previous outings. Although Ross has endured a four-start losing streak, he’s permitted two earned runs or fewer in eight of 10 turns.

Latos carries one of the league’s most deceptive records into Tuesday’s start -- he has allowed at least four runs in five of his last six outings and pitched beyond 5 1/3 innings once in that span. Latos sported a microscopic 0.74 ERA after winning his first four starts, but he has surrendered eight homers over his last six turns. Latos does own a solid track record versus Washington with a 4-2 record and 2.53 ERA in nine career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox CF Austin Jackson (turf toe) has missed six straight games, but LF Melky Cabrera is expected back from a family emergency leave.

2. Nationals C Wilson Ramos is 9-for-16 with two homers, six RBIs and six runs scored during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Shields is expected to make his White Sox debut in Wednesday’s middle game of the series.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, White Sox 3