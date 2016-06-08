Preview: Nationals at White Sox

James Shields returns to the American League following an ill-fated stint with San Diego and makes his first start for the Chicago White Sox since he was acquired from the Padres over the weekend. Shields couldn’t draw a much tougher assignment Wednesday as he opposes Max Scherzer and the visiting Washington Nationals in the middle contest of a three-game interleague series.

Shields finished 13-7 last year in his first season with the Padres to extend his streak to nine consecutive campaigns with double-digit victories. The 34-year-old has made 11 career starts at U.S. Cellular Field, logging a 4-1 record and a 3.00 ERA. Scherzer has alternated wins and losses over his last seven trips to the mound and will be looking to win back-to-back starts for the first time since April 11 and 16. Anthony Rendon homered and matched Bryce Harper with three RBIs as the Nationals rolled to a 10-5 win on Tuesday and handed Chicago its 11th loss in 13 games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (6-4, 3.87 ERA) vs. White Sox RH James Shields (2-7, 4.28)

Scherzer is coming off a dominant outing, striking out 11 while allowing two runs and five hits over eight innings in a victory at Philadelphia on June 1. His only hiccup was a late two-run homer, continuing a trend that has seen him get taken deep 11 times over his last six turns and 16 times on the season. Todd Frazier is hitless in five at-bats against Scherzer, who is 12-6 with a 2.54 ERA versus the White Sox while splitting 10 decisions at Chicago.

Shields’ tenure in San Diego ended on an ugly note as he was shelled for 10 runs in 2 2/3 innings of a 16-4 loss at Seattle on May 31, a performance Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler called an “embarrassment to the team.” Ironically, it marked the best run support of the season for Shields, who received three runs or fewer in each of his first 10 outings. Shields took the loss versus Washington last season, giving up five runs over 5 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox CF Austin Jackson collected two hits in his return from a six-game absence and has hit safely in his last five contests.

2. Rendon went 3-for-5 on Tuesday and has recorded multiple hits in nine of his last 18 games.

3. Chicago LHP Carlos Rodon will be skipped for Thursday’s start due to neck discomfort and replaced by RHP Miguel Gonzalez.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, White Sox 3