Preview: Nationals at Yankees

The New York Yankees aim for their third straight series sweep and their longest winning streak in nearly three years when they finish a two-game set against Washington at home on Wednesday afternoon. Masahiro Tanaka outdueled Max Scherzer and the Yankees’ dominant bullpen closed the door in a 6-1 victory to open the series Tuesday, extending the win streak to seven games.

That matches a seven-game run late in 2012 and is the longest since a 10-gamer earlier that season. Stephen Drew had a pair of home runs for the Yankees, his second two-homer effort in the last four games, and his team has gone deep in each of the seven consecutive victories. The Nationals, meanwhile, received nothing beyond another Bryce Harper blast - his 20th - in falling for the ninth time in 11 games. Harper is 6-for-14 with a home run in his career against Nathan Eovaldi, New York’s starter Wednesday.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (4-3, 4.57 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (5-1, 4.16)

Gonzalez allowed two runs on four hits and a season high-tying four walks in six innings of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. He has given up nine runs in 10 1/3 innings over his last two road starts and owns a 5.71 ERA in six outings away from home. Gonzalez, who has completed seven innings only two times in 11 starts, is 1-5 with a 7.30 ERA in his career against the Yankees.

Eovaldi has won his last two decisions and is unbeaten in four straight outings after defeating the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at home. He allowed one run on a season-low four hits in the 5-1 triumph, improving to 3-0 with a 3.90 ERA at home. The hard-throwing 25-year-old is 2-4 with a 5.32 ERA in eight career starts versus Washington and is 0-4 with a 4.57 mark in 11 interleague starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees have scored at least six runs in four straight games, their longest such run since doing so six times in a row in September 2013.

2. Nationals 3B Yunel Escobar is 5-for-8 in two games since returning from a wrist injury.

3. New York 1B Mark Teixeira is 6-for-18 with two homers, two doubles and five walks against Gonzalez.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Nationals 4