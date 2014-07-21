Preview: Orioles at Angels

The Baltimore Orioles’ road trip to face the class of the American League West continues Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, who opened the second half by taking two of three against Seattle. Baltimore dropped two of three in Oakland over the weekend, including a 10-2 loss Sunday when they managed just three hits. Center fielder Mike Trout has reached base safely in 57 of the last 62 games for Los Angeles, which has won 21 of its last 26.

Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado has recovered from a slow start and reached base safely in a career-high 19 games since June 22. The Orioles, who entered the All-Star break in first place for the second time in the last 25 seasons, saw its lead in the American League East cut to three games over the New York Yankees and Toronto following Sunday’s loss. The Angels feature the majors’ top-scoring offense, and their bullpen received a boost Saturday with the trade for new closer Huston Street from San Diego.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Bud Norris (7-6, 3.96 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (7-2, 4.38)

Norris is making his first start in nearly three weeks after landing on the disabled list with a groin strain. The 29-year-old, who went 4-0 with a 2.55 ERA in four June starts, allowed three runs over 4 1/3 innings last Monday in a rehab assignment for Double-A Bowie. David Freese is 7-for-18 against Norris, who is 3-0 with a 0.32 ERA in four career starts covering 28 innings against the Angels.

Shoemaker is set to appear in his first game since July 7, when he allowed two runs over 3 2/3 innings in relief against Toronto. The 27-year-old rookie has shuffled between the bullpen and the rotation, and is 6-1 with a 4.15 ERA in nine starts while posting a 5.40 ERA in six relief appearances. Shoemaker, who is facing Baltimore for the first time, has gone 4-1 with a 2.84 in nine games (five starts) at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles is 8-2-0 in the last 10 season series against Baltimore.

2. Baltimore RHP Darren O’Day has not allowed a run in his last 11 appearances covering 12 2/3 innings.

3. Angels SS Erick Aybar has missed the last two games with a sore right groin, but is not expected to require a trip to the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Orioles 4