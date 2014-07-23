Preview: Orioles at Angels

With six games against the top two home teams in the majors coming out of the All-Star break, the Baltimore Orioles knew they had a chance to make a statement with a strong second-half start. The Orioles, who ended the Los Angeles Angels’ team-record streak of 10 home series wins, look to complete a three-game sweep on Wednesday. Baltimore went 1-2 in Oakland over the weekend, but has held the major’s best offense to two runs in each of the first two games of this series.

The Orioles -- who wrap up their 10-game road trip with a four-game set in Seattle before hosting the Angels and Mariners to cap a 16-game run against the top three teams in the American League West -- improved to 5-1 in their last six games in Los Angeles with Tuesday’s victory. The Angels entered the second half with a league-best 32-15 home record – slightly better than Oakland’s 30-15 mark – but are only 3-4 in Anaheim following an 11-game home winning streak. Los Angeles must win the finale to avoid a home sweep for the first time since Seattle took three straight to begin the season.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (7-5, 4.03 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (10-6, 3.43)

Tillman continued to go unrewarded despite pitching well in Friday’s 5-4 setback against the Athletics, settling for a no-decision after allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six over 6 2/3 innings. Over his last eight turns, the 26-year-old Anaheim native has allowed three or fewer runs every time, but is only 2-3 over that stretch. Tillman, who is 6-0 in 12 road turns, has enjoyed much better luck versus the Angels in his career, winning both his starts against them while posting a 1.84 ERA.

Although he was unable to extend his three-game winning streak after giving up a two-run lead in the seventh inning, Weaver helped the Angels improve to 6-0 over his last six outings in a 3-2 victory over the Mariners on Friday. The three-time All-Star did not factor into the decision after yielding two runs on six hits while fanning eight in six frames. Weaver has fared well against the Orioles in his career, going 6-4 with a 3.06 ERA in 10 all-time starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore is 14-8 versus the AL West, and the resulting .636 winning percentage is the highest by any American League club against the division.

2. Los Angeles leads the majors with 30 comeback victories.

3. Orioles 3B Manny Machado (back spasms) was a late scratch Tuesday and his status for Wednesday’s finale is unknown.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Orioles 3