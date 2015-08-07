Preview: Orioles at Angels

Chris Davis has rediscovered his power stroke and the Baltimore Orioles are receiving the dividends. Davis has slugged nine homers in the last 15 games as Baltimore begins a three-game series against the host Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Davis hit a decisive grand slam in the 10th inning of Wednesday’s 7-3 win over Oakland and has 26 RBIs during his hot streak. “I can’t tell you there’s a huge difference (in approach),” Orioles manager Buck Showalter told reporters. “Chris is a guy, you run him out there, you like the finished product - and the production.” Los Angeles has been struggling and has lost 10 of its last 13 games to fall behind the Houston Astros in the American League West race. Angels star Mike Trout is in a 1-for-20 funk entering the series.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (2-2, 3.97 ERA) vs. Angels LH Andrew Heaney (5-1, 1.97)

Gausman defeated Detroit in his last outing when he gave up two runs and four hits in seven innings. That followed up a strong outing in which he blanked Atlanta on six hits over 7 2/3 innings but wasn’t involved in the decision. Gausman beat the Angels in his lone outing against them in 2014 when he allowed three runs and three hits in seven innings.

Heaney lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last turn after winning five consecutive starts. He hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any of his seven big-league outings and gave up two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Dodgers. Heaney is 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA in four home starts while limiting opposing hitters to a .183 average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels SS Erick Aybar is 2-for-22 over the last six games.

2. Baltimore CF Adam Jones is 3-for-22 this month with all the hits coming in one game.

3. Los Angeles RF Kole Calhoun homered in Wednesday’s win over Cleveland to reach a personal best for RBIs (59) in a season.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Orioles 3