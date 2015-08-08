Preview: Orioles at Angels

Mike Trout broke out of a mini-slump in the series opener and aims for another productive contest when the Los Angeles Angels host the Baltimore Orioles in Saturday’s second contest of a three-game set. Trout on Friday slugged his American League-best 33rd homer and reached base four times on two hits and two walks during an 8-4 victory on his 24th birthday after going 1-for-20 over his previous five games.

The victory was just the fourth in 14 games for the Angels, who pulled within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West. Light-hitting catcher Chris Iannetta is 3-for-28 over his last nine games but delivered the go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning of Friday’s win. Baltimore stands 2 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the battle for the AL’s second wild card. Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez has lost all five of his career starts against the Angels, including a defeat on May 16 when he gave up two runs and eight hits in seven innings.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (8-7, 4.04 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (11-8, 3.46)

Jimenez has lost three of his last four starts and has advanced past the fifth inning in only one of the outings. He has a 10.61 ERA during the dismal stretch and has served up six homers. Jimenez has a 5.34 career ERA against Los Angeles and has experienced mixed results facing first baseman Albert Pujols (6-for-22 with a homer, eight RBIs and five walks).

Richards halted a two-start losing streak in his last turn when he struck out a season-high 11 and gave up four runs and four hits in 7 1/3 innings while beating Cleveland. He has pitched well at home by going 7-2 with a 2.36 ERA and a .174 batting average against in 10 starts. Richards is 0-3 with a 5.70 ERA in seven career appearances (three starts) against the Orioles, including a loss on May 17 when he allowed two runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles C Matt Wieters homered in the opener and is 12-for-33 over his last nine games.

2. Los Angeles OF David DeJesus was 1-for-5 on Friday and is 2-for-23 since being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays.

3. Baltimore recalled recently acquired OF/DH Junior Lake from Triple-A Norfolk - he went 1-for-4 in his Orioles’ debut - and designated OF Travis Snider for assignment.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Orioles 2