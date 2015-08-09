Preview: Orioles at Angels

Jered Weaver returns to a major-league mound for the first time since June 20 when the Los Angeles Angels close a three-game set Sunday against the visiting Baltimore Orioles. Weaver has been sidelined due to a hip injury and his velocity was lower than usual before he went on the disabled list.

Weaver’s fastball was in low 80s prior to his injury and the Angels hope he can rediscover his arsenal as they battle for a playoff spot. Los Angeles has lost 11 of its last 15 games and trails Houston by 1 1/2 games in the American League West and leads Baltimore by two games for the second AL wild-card spot. The teams split the first two games of the series with the Orioles posting a 5-0 win Saturday as third baseman Manny Machado went 4-for-5 with a homer. Machado is 7-for-10 in the series and has five multi-hit outings in the past 10 games.

TV: 3:37 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (9-8, 4.32 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (4-8, 4.75)

Gonzalez has lost back-to-back decisions and pitched just 8 2/3 innings during the stretch. He gave up eight runs and 15 hits in the losses to Detroit and Oakland after winning his previous two starts. Gonzalez is 3-1 with a 2.20 ERA in four career starts against the Angels.

Weaver dropped his last four starts before going on the disabled list and had a 6.58 ERA during the stretch. He is 8-4 with a 3.27 ERA in 13 career starts against the Orioles, including a victory May 15 when he gave up one run and three hits in 7 1/3 innings. Weaver has struggled against center fielder Adam Jones (8-for-26, two homers) while faring well against first baseman Chris Davis (7-for-37).

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles OF Gerardo Parra is 6-for-29 in seven games since being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers.

2. Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols has no extra-base hits during his past eight games.

3. Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop is 12-for-23 with a homer during a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Orioles 3