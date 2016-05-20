Preview: Orioles at Angels

Two of the brightest stars in the majors square off Friday as the Baltimore Orioles begin a nine-game road trip with a weekend series against the surging Los Angeles Angels. Baltimore shortstop Manny Machado moved to the front of the MVP discussion with a dominant April but surely will be challenged by Angels center fielder Mike Trout, who is heating up following a slow start.

Trout began the week by going 7-for-15 with two home runs and six RBI to help the Angels take three of four against the Dodgers in the Freeway Series. The Angels have won six of their last seven games due in large part to the 2014 AL MVP, who is batting .350 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and 26 runs scored over his last 33 games after opening the season with five hits in his first 27 at-bats. Machado has cooled slightly after batting .344 with seven homers in April, but he remains a dangerous threat for a Baltimore team that shares the AL East lead with Boston. The Orioles fell to 17-8 at Camden Yards with Thursday’s 7-2 loss to Seattle, which handed Baltimore its first home series loss of the season.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Mike Wright (2-3, 5.20 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (3-2, 3.42)

Wright bounced back from a rough outing against Oakland by yielding two runs on three hits over seven innings in a victory over Detroit on Saturday. The 26-year-old struck out a career-high tying six batters and tossed a career-high 108 pitches while recording his third quality start of the season. Wright made his major league debut against the Angels last season, allowing four hits and striking out six over 7 1/3 scoreless innings in the Orioles’ 3-0 victory.

Santiago provided the Angels’ injury-plagued rotation with a welcome boost by pitching eight innings of two-hit ball in a 3-0 win over Seattle on Sunday. The 28-year-old struck out five and flashed an improved fastball after failing to work past the sixth inning in his previous three starts. Adam Jones is 4-for-10 with a home run against Santiago, who is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in six career games (three starts) against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels are 58-39 against Baltimore since 2004.

2. Baltimore LF Joey Rickard has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games.

3. The Angels reportedly signed RHP Tim Lincecum to a one-year contract Thursday.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Orioles 4