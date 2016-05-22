Preview: Orioles at Angels

Matt Wieters has cranked up the bat of late and put the Baltimore Orioles in position to complete a three-game sweep of the host Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Wieters belted a three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning of Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Angels and is 13-for-28 with three homers and eight RBIs over his last eight games.

Wieters’ hot streak has raised his average to .283 and he has four homers while attempting to regain his 2011-13 form as one of the best power-hitting catchers in the majors. Weiters, who turned 30 on Saturday, averaged 22.3 homers over that three-year stretch but a season-ending elbow injury in 2014 also diminished his effectiveness last season when he had just eight blasts in 258 at-bats. Baltimore has won 10 of its last 13 games and possesses the best record in the American League, while the Angels had won six of seven contests before being outscored 12-5 in the first two games of this series. Los Angeles’ Mike Trout is batting .355 in May but is just 2-for-9 in this series.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (2-4, 5.60 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (3-3, 5.76)

Jimenez was rocked for six runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings in his last turn - a 10-0 loss to Seattle. He has allowed six runs in two of his last four starts and given up 55 hits in 45 innings this season as part of a mediocre 1.76 WHIP. Jimenez is 1-5 with a 4.28 ERA in six career starts against Los Angeles and has struggled with Yunel Escobar (8-for-23, one homer).

Weaver has dropped his last three decisions while giving up seven or more runs in two of them. He is 0-3 with a 7.77 ERA in May as opposing batters are hitting .367 with six homers against him during the month. Weaver is 8-4 with a 3.29 ERA in 14 career starts against Baltimore and has kept Chris Davis (7-for-38) in the ballpark.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones continues to struggle and is 1-for-19 over his last five games.

2. Los Angeles journeyman INF Gregorio Petit was 3-for-3 with a walk on Saturday and is 6-for-11 over his last three contests.

3. Baltimore DH Pedro Alvarez was hitless in four at-bats on Saturday and is 2-for-19 over his past seven games.

PREDICTION: Angels 9, Orioles 7