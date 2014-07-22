Jones’ two homers carry Orioles past Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Power from center fielder Adam Jones strengthened the Baltimore Orioles’ hold on first place in the American League East.

Jones hit a pair of two-run home runs to give the Orioles a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in front of 39,028 at Angel Stadium.

Baltimore right-hander Bud Norris (8-6) induced nine groundouts and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings while allowing two runs (one earned), eight hits and two walks. Left-hander Zach Britton pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 17th save.

The Orioles’ third victory in five games enabled them to expand their division lead over the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays to four games. The Angels fell two games behind the idle Oakland Athletics in the American League West.

Jones, the American League’s starting center fielder in the All-Star Game, offered a simple explanation for his success against a pitcher he never previously faced, Angels right-hander Matt Shoemaker.

“When you go up there, the best way to figure things out is trial and error,” Jones said. “I mean, I swing. I‘m hackin’. Sometimes, you run into the ball.”

Jones broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the sixth inning by hitting a 1-1 slider from Shoemaker over the center field wall for his second two-run drive of the game. The homer was Jones’ 19th of the season.

“That guy doesn’t make many mistakes,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said of Shoemaker. “Adam made him pay for two of them.”

Jones gave the Orioles took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a blast into the left field stands. After that homer, Shoemaker retired the next 15 batters, striking out eight of them as the Angels forged a 2-2 tie.

Los Angeles scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first. After right fielder Kole Calhoun singled, center fielder Mike Trout hit a ground ball to Baltimore shortstop J.J. Hardy, who tried to start a double play. Hardy’s wide throw to the left of second baseman Jonathan Schoop enabled Calhoun to reach the base. Calhoun came home on a single by left fielder Josh Hamilton.

The Angels tied the score in the fourth and had a chance to get more runs. After second baseman Howie Kendrick hit a ground-rule double down the right field line and scored on catcher Hank Conger’s single, the Angels loaded the bases with two outs and Trout at the plate.

Norris threw a 95 mph fastball on the outside corner that Trout took for a called third strike. Trout argued with plate umpire Eric Cooper, to no avail.

“Mike usually doesn’t say much at all,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “He plays the game, and we’re sure he felt those pitches weren’t in the zone.”

Shoemaker (7-3) tied his career best with 10 strikeouts and did not permit a walk in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs on five hits.

NOTES: Baltimore recalled RHP Bud Norris from Double-A Bowie to start Monday’s game. Norris was sent down to make a minor league start during the All-Star break, and he lost that outing. The Orioles optioned C Steve Clevenger to Triple-A Norfolk. ... Orioles LHP Wei-Yin Chen celebrated his 29th birthday Monday. ... Los Angeles signed free agent C John Buck to a minor league contract. Buck, 34, has played for seven teams in his 10-year career. The Seattle Mariners released Buck last week after he compiled a .226 average in 27 games. ... The Angels also outrighted INF Ian Stewart to Triple-A Salt Lake, three days after designating him for assignment. ... Angels 2B Howie Kendrick had the major league’s best average this month, .409 (27-for-66), entering Monday’s play. ... Angels SS Erick Aybar performed light agility drills before Monday night’s game and said he would be ready to return to the lineup Tuesday. Aybar did not make the starting lineup for the third consecutive game because of a sore left groin but grounded out as a ninth-inning pinch hitter.