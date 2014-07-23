Orioles’ Gonzalez stymies Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Miguel Gonzalez returned home to deliver one of his best performances of the season.

The Baltimore right-hander pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings and permitted just three hits, leading the Orioles to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night in front of 35,353 at Angel Stadium.

“I like pitching here in Anaheim, especially in front of friends and family,” said Gonzalez, who grew up in a suburb northwest of Los Angeles. “It’s always good to be out here and enjoy the weather.”

The Orioles (55-44) needed their fourth victory in six contests to maintain their four-game lead over the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

Gonzalez, recalled from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day, did not allow a run until center fielder Mike Trout hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Gonzalez (5-5) finished with five strikeouts and four walks while generating nine groundouts.

“I’ve seen some good games from him before, but that’s about as good as it gets,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “He had everything working, everything at his disposal, and he had command of it.”

Gonzalez attributed his success to catcher Caleb Joseph’s pitch-calling.

“I think Caleb did a great job of changing speeds,” Gonzalez said. “The main thing is having confidence and just following whatever Caleb does back there.”

Left-handed closer Zach Britton pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out two, to earn his 18th save.

Baltimore shortstop J.J. Hardy and second baseman Jonathan Schoop each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Hardy hit two doubles, and Schoop pounded a two-run home run.

The Orioles broke a scoreless tie by producing three runs on three hits in the sixth inning against right-handed reliever Michael Morin (2-3). First baseman Chris Davis hit a slow roller for an infield single with two outs, then scored when Hardy lined a double into right-center field.

Schoop followed with his eighth home run of the season, a two-run drive over the center field fence. Trout grabbed the top of the fence and lifted himself off the ground but had no chance of making the catch.

Baltimore added one run in the eighth. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz doubled into left field and came home on Hardy’s second double of the game, a line drive down the right field line.

The Angels (59-40) had two chances to score first. In the bottom of the third inning, third baseman David Freese led off with a walk, then moved to second base on left fielder Efren Navarro’s single. However, Gonzalez struck out catcher Hank Conger, who failed to execute a sacrifice, before inducing right fielder Kole Calhoun to line into a double play.

In the fifth inning, Freese walked with two outs and took third on Navarro’s single, but Conger again struck out.

Left-hander Hector Santiago, who started for the Angels, conceded just two hits in five scoreless innings. He walked three and struck out two while throwing 99 pitches.

“It was a really gutty performance from Hector,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “When it’s all said and done, the 100 pitches, putting five zeros up in the five innings was a good performance.”

NOTES: The Orioles activated RHP Miguel Gonzalez to make the start Tuesday night, and they optioned RHP Preston Guilmet to Triple-A Norfolk. ... Baltimore’s Nick Markakis has not made an error in 273 consecutive games, the longest active streak for a major league outfielder. ... Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar returned to the starting lineup after missing three starts, and he went 0-for-4. Aybar, who injured his right groin Friday against the Seattle Mariners, grounded out as a pinch hitter Tuesday. ... Angels LHP C.J. Wilson, on the disabled list since July 10 with a sprained right ankle, threw a pregame bullpen session. ... Angels 2B Howie Kendrick had the majors’ best batting average this month, .400 (28-for-70), through Monday. He finished 0-for-4 Tuesday. ... 1B Chris Davis’ infield single in the sixth inning was his 400th hit as an Oriole.