Angels rally to top Orioles, avoid sweep

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels did a horrible job of hitting in the clutch Wednesday night, going 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

However, they did get a bases-loaded walk, which proved to be the game-winner in their 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium to avoid being swept in the three-game series.

Kole Calhoun’s two-out, bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning forced in Erick Aybar from third base, capping a two-run rally that turned a 2-1 deficit into a victory.

“With this team it’s only a matter of time before the offense comes through,” said Angels starter Jered Weaver, who went eight innings to get the victory.

Weaver gave up two runs on six hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out six. But when he got to the dugout after the top of the eighth, he was set up to be the losing pitcher.

The Angels trailed 2-1, their offense having been held in check by Orioles starter Chris Tillman. Tillman, an Anaheim native and Angels fan in his youth, held the Angels to one run on five hits and two walks in six innings.

But in the eighth, Angels left fielder Josh Hamilton led off against Orioles reliever Tommy Hunter with a broken-bat single to right, then scored on a double to the left-center field gap by Aybar, tying the game at 2.

Second baseman Howie Kendrick struck out for the first out of the inning, but Aybar surprised the Orioles by stealing third without drawing a throw.

It seemed the heads-up play by Aybar wouldn’t matter, though, as third baseman David Freese struck out for the second out of the inning.

After first baseman Efren Navarro was walked intentionally, catcher Chris Iannetta walked to load the bases. Orioles manager Buck Showalter then went to lefty Brian Matusz out of the bullpen to face the left-handed hitting Calhoun, who walked on a 3-1 pitch to force home Aybar with the go-ahead run.

Aybar’s hit was the key to the inning, the RBI his 51st of the season, trailing only Mike Trout and Albert Pujols on the club.

“Huge,” Weaver said of the contribution this season by Aybar, an All-Star for the first time in his career. “I’ve seen it since the minor leagues with him. He gives you a great at-bat every time. He’s patient at times but aggressive at times as well. He’s swinging the bat really well for us and he’s a key guy in that (No.) 5 or 6 spot.”

The Orioles had taken a lead on a couple of clutch, two-out hits. Nick Markakis had a two-out RBI single in the third inning and Adam Jones had a two-out RBI single in the sixth for the only runs against Weaver.

It appeared it would be enough for Tillman, who gave up an RBI single to Pujols in the first inning, but nothing else.

“I thought he was crisp from the get-go,” Showalter said of Tillman. “His curveball command was there, changeup, slider, he had a nice mix.”

Tillman had to work out of trouble several times as the Angels put runners on base against him in every inning but one. But he was able to make big pitches in key situations, as the Angels were 0-for-9 against him with runners in scoring position.

“We were able to execute some pitches in the latter part of innings and were able to get out of it,” Tillman said. “They’ve got a good lineup, they battled. They did that all night long, all series long. You never feel like you’ve got the game in hand.”

After the Angels’ rally, new closer Huston Street got his first save opportunity, and despite a one-out walk to Chris Davis, struck out J.J. Hardy and Jonathan Schoop to finish it.

The Angels scored in the first inning against Tillman when Trout singled and then scored all the way from first on a long single by Pujols for a 1-0 lead.

The Orioles got even in the third inning against Weaver, tying the game at 1. Third baseman Ryan Flaherty doubled with one out, and one out later scored on a single by Markakis.

The Orioles took the lead in the sixth when David Lough singled, stole second and scored on a bloop single by Jones.

NOTES: Angels INF Grant Green was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a lumbar (lower back) strain. Green had not played since Sunday when he had the game-winning RBI single against Seattle. Green reportedly hurt his back working out in the weight room. The club called up 1B-DH C.J. Cron to take Green’s spot on the roster. ... Orioles LHP Darren O‘Day hasn’t allowed a run in more than a month, covering 12 outings (13 2/3 innings) since June 17. His 1.04 ERA is best among American League relievers. ... OF Nelson Cruz needs one RBI to notch his sixth consecutive season of at least 20 homers and 75 RBIs. ... Orioles 3B Manny Machado was not in the starting lineup for the second day in a row because of back spasms but said he was feeling better.