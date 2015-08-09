Orioles’ Jimenez, O‘Day blank Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez’s best performance of the season came at a most opportune time for the Baltimore Orioles.

Jimenez and fellow right-hander Darren O‘Day combined on a five-hit shutout to lead the Orioles to a 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in front of 43,041 at Angel Stadium.

Jimenez (9-7) did not permit a hit until right fielder Kole Calhoun doubled over center fielder Adam Jones’ head with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jimenez conceded two hits and one walk, hit two batters, struck out six and threw a season-high 118 pitches in eight innings.

“He was getting hitters to chase his slider, and he was throwing it for strikes,” Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado said. “The hitters have to choose three pitches to try and hit, and he was commanding all three of them.”

Angels designated hitter David Murphy noticed a different Jimenez from the one he was accustomed to facing.

“He’s turned into more of a pitcher than just a guy who could throw 100 mph and just beat you with his raw stuff,” Murphy said. “In the past, there have been times where he’s been all over the place. I felt like he did a pretty good job of pounding the strike zone tonight.”

Machado had four of the Orioles’ 11 hits, including his 24th home run of the season. Catcher Caleb Joseph added his 10th homer of the year.

The win kept the Orioles 2 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the race for the American League’s two wild-card spots and dropped the Angels one game behind the Blue Jays.

It also provided a much-needed boost to Jimenez’s confidence.

“I really needed it,” said Jimenez, who lost four of his previous five decisions. “It’s not easy coming to the stadium every day and knowing that you’re not doing what you’re supposed to do, especially in the spot where we are now, fighting for the division and the wild card.”

Los Angeles remained 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West.

“Nobody in here is scoreboard watching,” Angels right-hander Garrett Richards said. “We’ve got two months of baseball left. We’ve got 60 games to go.”

Los Angeles almost ended the shutout in the bottom of the ninth. Home-plate umpire Gerry Davis called sliding center fielder Mike Trout safe on Murphy’s would-be sacrifice fly. But Orioles manager Buck Showalter challenged the ruling, which video reply overturned.

Baltimore took a 1-0 lead in the third despite having a runner heading toward home plate tagged out on a rundown.

With Machado at first and Joseph at third, left fielder Gerardo Parra hit into a fielder’s choice that eliminated Joseph in the ensuing rundown. Machado took third base on the play and scored when Jones hit into another fielder’s choice.

The Angels put the potential tying run in scoring position in the fourth. With one out, Trout reached base on Machado’s error, then took second when first baseman Albert Pujols grounded out. But Trout stayed there when Murphy struck out.

The Orioles expanded their lead to 2-0 in the fifth when Machado sent Richards’ 88 mph hanging curveball into Baltimore’s left-field bullpen for his 24th home run of the season. In the sixth, second baseman Jonathan Schoop added a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 advantage.

Richards (11-9) struck out seven in six innings but allowed three runs and seven hits, walked one and threw two wild pitches.

The Angels brought the potential tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh after Pujols singled and shortstop Erick Aybar went to first base one out later after being hit by a pitch. But Jimenez defused the threat by inducing third baseman Conor Gillaspie to pop out and second baseman Johnny Giavotella to hit into a fielder’s choice.

The Orioles scored their final two runs in the final two innings. In the eighth, Schoop hit his second sacrifice fly to give Baltimore a 4-0 lead. Then in the ninth, Joseph hit a solo home run, his 10th homer of the year.

NOTES: Baltimore released RHP Bud Norris nine days after designating him for assignment. ... Orioles RHP Chris Tillman will start Tuesday night in Seattle. The start will be his first since he sprained his right ankle on July 26 against the Atlanta Braves. ... Angels RHP Jered Weaver will start Sunday against the Orioles. He will make his first appearance since going on the disabled list June 21 with an inflamed left hip. ... Angels LF David De Jesus and DH David Murphy each need one home run to reach 100 in their careers.