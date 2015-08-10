EditorsNote: fixes Weaver’s batters retired in 19th graf

Murphy single in 11th lifts Angels past Orioles

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Twelve days after being acquired by the Los Angeles Angels, left fielder David Murphy made perhaps his biggest contribution of the season.

Murphy lined a bases-loaded single in the 11th inning, giving the Los Angeles Angels a 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Angel Stadium.

That victory, combined with the Houston Astros’ 5-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics, drew the Angels within half a game of the first-place Astros in the American League West. It also kept Los Angeles one game behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card race, with the Orioles falling 3 1/2 games behind.

Murphy finished with three hits, including a three-run home run, and a season-high four RBIs. The three-hit game was Murphy’s third of the season and his first since coming from the Cleveland Indians in a trade July 28.

Second baseman Johnny Giavotella added three more hits to the Angels’ 12-hit attack. Right-hander Trevor Gott (2-0) earned the victory with two innings of scoreless relief.

Catcher Carlos Perez began the bottom of the 11th by hitting a double down the left-field line against right-hander Chaz Roe (2-2). After Giavotella struck out while trying to sacrifice, left-hander Brian Matusz replaced Roe.

Matusz struck out right-fielder Kole Calhoun, then intentionally walked both center fielder Mike Trout and designated hitter Albert Pujols to load the bases and force Murphy, a left-handed hitter, to the plate.

“You’re just picking your poison there,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “All three of those guys have had success against us.”

While talking to first baseman C.J. Cron in the Angels’ dugout, Murphy wondered at the possibilities once Matusz arrived.

”I realized they had only one righty left in the ‘pen, and he wasn’t warming up,“ Murphy said. ”I turned to C.J. and said, ‘If he gets Kole out here, are they going to walk both of those guys to get to me?

“I don’t think it’s ever happened to me before. When you see something like that happen, it adds a little fuel to your competitive fire.”

The setting also kindled Matusz’s fire.

“As relievers, we thrive on these situations with guys on base,” he said. “I just fell behind in the count and really put myself in a difficult situation.”

On a 3-2 pitch, Murphy hit a deep line drive between left fielder David Lough and center fielder Adam Jones that brought home Perez.

”He’s got guts if he’s going to try an off-speed pitch right there,“ Murphy said of Matusz. ”If he bounces it or throws it for a ball, then he’s probably going to be kicking himself if he walks in the winning run. Knowing that, I knew I was probably going to get a good pitch to hit.

“I got a pitch up the middle of the strike zone. That’s a hot zone for me.”

The Orioles combined three hits and a hit batter in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead against right-hander Jered Weaver, who was making his first start after being activated from the disabled list.

Third baseman Manny Machado began the game with a single, moved to second base when first baseman Chris Davis was hit by a pitch and scored on catcher Matt Wieters’ single. Davis came home when second baseman Jonathan Schoop doubled down the left-field line.

After Schoop’s double, Weaver conceded only one more hit while retiring 12 of the final 13 batters he faced.

Weaver left after five innings because of a cut on his right thumb. The right-hander tied a season high with seven strikeouts, allowed two runs on four hits, hit one batter and threw 85 pitches.

The Angels narrowed the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the first on Calhoun’s 16th home run of the year, a solo drive above the yellow line off the facing of the right field fence. Murphy then hit a three-run homer in the third to put the hosts ahead 4-2. The blast was Murphy’s sixth of the season and his first for the Angels.

Orioles right-hander Miguel Gonzalez, who allowed both homers, has conceded 20 home runs this year. In 4 2/3 innings, Gonzalez yielded four runs, seven hits, two walks and two wild pitches while striking out six.

Baltimore tied the score in the sixth when Davis and right fielder Gerardo Parra hit solo home runs into the right-field bleachers off right-handed reliever Cory Rasmus. Parra began the inning with his first home run since being acquired July 31 from the Milwaukee Brewers. One out later, Davis followed with his 29th of the season.

NOTES: Baltimore 3B Manny Machado committed his first error since July 2 on Saturday. ... The Orioles have committed the fewest errors in the major leagues (42) and have the most outfield assists (33). ... Los Angeles activated RHP Jered Weaver from the 15-day disabled list and optioned RHP Cam Bedrosian to Triple-A Salt Lake. ... Angels OF Matt Joyce received medical clearance for his concussion symptoms, but lingering back pain has kept him from participating in baseball-related activities. Joyce ran Saturday. ... The game drew a crowd of 37,154.