Davis powers O’s past Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Baltimore Orioles flexed their muscles with four home runs Friday night, but the knockout blow in their 9-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels came from an unexpected source.

Angels starter Hector Santiago gave up three home runs in just 2 2/3 innings, but it was home plate umpire John Tumpane who ultimately sent Santiago to the showers, and the Angels weren’t happy about it.

Santiago pitched a season-high eight innings in his previous start, but he was done before the end of the third inning on Friday.

He had just given up a two-out, two-run home run to Mark Trumbo in the third inning and fell behind in the count to Matt Wieters 2-and-0. The next pitch was a borderline pitch that Tumpane called ball three. Santiago thought the pitch caught the inside part of the plate and yelled at Tumpane, who then ejected Santiago.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia was particularly annoyed with the quick hook of his starting pitcher.

”Hector was upset at the pitch, the umpire comes out from behind the plate, Hector’s on the mound, tells his catcher let’s go, and he’s thrown out of the game,“ Scioscia said. ”He didn’t even know what Hector said, and just gave really a shallow explanation for throwing a starting pitcher out. And it’s wrong, it’s wrong. You don’t throw a starting pitcher out for what Hector did.

“You have to do more than what Hector did to get thrown out of the ballgame. And that’s a joke.”

Santiago said he initially barked at not getting a strike call, but then turned his focus to catcher Carlos Perez.

“I said my piece, after the first reaction, and put my head down and said let’s go, let’s get back to work,” Santiago said. “I think (Trumpane) misinterpreted what I said to Carlos (was directed) towards him.”

Even the Orioles were surprised at the turn of events.

“It happened pretty quick,” Orioles third baseman Paul Janish said. “It didn’t seem like it was that big a deal. I don’t know if there’s an issue there or what, but it seemed like it was a quick trigger. It was unfortunate for them, but I guess from our standpoint it worked out pretty well. It spent their bullpen for the next couple days so, it is what it is.”

In his short outing, Santiago gave up four runs and three hits, all three of the hits leaving the park.

Chris Davis’ two-out, two-run home run in the seventh inning snapped a 4-4 tie and gave the Orioles the lead for good. It was the fourth of the night for Baltimore, which also got the long ball from Joey Rickard, Manny Machado and Trumbo. Baltimore now leads the American League with 61 homers.

The Orioles had 14 hits in all, including three each from Wieters and Jonathan Schoop.

“It’s a lot of fun obviously,” Trumbo said of being a part of the Orioles offense. “It can create a lot of confidence for you, watching guys go up and do it before you. Watching both Rick and Manny go up and hammer balls, it’s a good sign.”

Orioles starter Mike Wright took a 4-1 lead into the sixth inning but didn’t make it out of the inning. The Angels got an RBI single from Johnny Giavotella and a sacrifice fly from Perez to cut the lead to 4-3, bringing up Gregorio Petit to face reliever Mychal Givens.

On a full count, Petit literally threw his bat at a breaking pitch that was low and away and punched it into right field for an RBI single, tying the game at 4-4.

Wright, coming off his best start of the season in a win over Detroit, got a no-decision Friday after allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks. He struck out three.

The game remained tied until the seventh inning when Davis hit his homer, the inning extended by third baseman Yunel Escobar’s throwing error earlier in the inning.

The Orioles added two more runs in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly by Noland Reimold and an RBI single by Rickard, and another run in the ninth on an RBI single by Reimold.

Givens (3-0) got the win for the Orioles with 1 1/3 scoreless innings over Jose Alvarez (1-2).

The win allowed the Orioles to move one game ahead of Boston for first place in the American League East. For the Angels, the loss dropped them 5 1/2 games behind first-place Seattle in the AL West.

NOTES: The Angels officially announced the signing of RHP Tim Lincecum to a contract that will pay the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner about $2 million for the rest of the season. He will throw 75 to 100 pitches in a simulated game on Monday at the Angels’ spring complex in Arizona and then begin a minor league rehab assignment. The Angels are targeting mid-June for him to join their rotation. ... The Angels optioned INF Jerry Marte to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for Lincecum on the 25-man roster. Until Lincecum clears a quirk in the rules called “optional waivers” on Sunday, the Angels will play with 24 players. ... Orioles SS J.J. Hardy, recovering from a hairline fracture in his left foot, began working out at the club’s spring complex in Florida. The Orioles are hoping that Hardy, out since May 2, can return by mid-June. ... Orioles 3B Manny Machado started his 202nd consecutive game, the longest streak among active players in the majors.