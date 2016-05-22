Weaver beats Orioles in 300th start for Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Jered Weaver posted a win on the same day he reached a milestone.

The right-hander became the second pitcher to make 300 starts for the Angels, and he helped the Los Angeles earn a 10-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Angel Stadium.

Weaver (4-3) snapped a four-game winless streak with seven strong innings. There was only one blemish on an otherwise dominant outing, a two-run home run by Jonathan Schoop that broke up the shutout with two outs in the seventh.

“I think he went stronger as the game went on,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “His ability to command the fastball was important, and he was spinning it well, mixing some changeups, just kept them off balance all afternoon.”

Weaver trails only Chuck Finley (379) in all-time stars among Angels pitchers.

After struggling throughout the month of May, Weaver gave up two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out six Sunday. Weaver credited his curveball, saying he was able to make the necessary adjustments when other pitches weren’t effective in a tight strike zone.

“The front door was locked and the back door was bolted, so I was going in through the chimney today with the curveball,” Weaver said. “It was more consistent than it has been, a little bit sharper, and it’s coming along. It’s still not where I want to be, but it was a better day of being able to repeat my pitches.”

With the win, the Angels avoided a three-game sweep. They next go on the road for a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. The Orioles have an off day on Monday before continuing their nine-game road swing in Houston.

Ubaldo Jimenez (2-5) remained winless on the road in four tries. He ran into trouble in the third inning, giving up five runs, and was chased from the game with two outs in the sixth. Jimenez gave up six runs on eight hits, walked three and struck out three. Shortly after recording his 1,500th strikeout in the sixth, Jimenez was removed in favor of Dylan Bundy.

“It was that same inning that got away from him,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He came out and gave us some innings, which kept some people from having to pitch, and a lot of guys needed that. But that one inning got away from him.”

The Angels hit Bundy just as hard as they hit Jimenez, scoring four runs off him in the seventh inning to go up 10-2. Most of the offense came off the bat of Carlos Perez in the form of a three-run home run.

Mike Trout led off the seventh with a single, promptly stole second and made it to third on a single by Albert Pujols. However, there was delay before Giavotella’s bat as Trout rolled his ankle on the third base bag. He remained in the game and was singled home by Johnny Giavotella but was then replaced by Shane Robinson in center field.

Scioscia said the injury doesn’t look to be anything serious.

“We just took him out as a precaution,” Scioscia said. “He’ll be fine.”

Perez hit his home run, his second of the season and second in four days, two batters later. He finished 3-for-4, extended his hitting streak to three games and set a career high with five RBIs.

“It was a fastball,” Perez said. “I’ve been working with all of the hitting coaches, and I‘m trying to be really aggressive.”

In the Angels’ big third-inning rally, Kole Calhoun, Pujols, Johnny Giavotella and C.J. Cron had RBI hits. An error by third baseman Ryan Flaherty allowed Cron to come home.

Gregorio Petit, the ninth batter, grounded into a double play to finally end inning.

Cron scored the first run of the game in the second inning. He walked and took a base with a deep fly ball to center field, then was singled home by Perez.

Yunel Escobar, Calhoun, Pujols and Giavotella each had two hits for the Angels, while Schoop had two of the Orioles’ five hits.

NOTES: The Angels selected LHP Lucas Luetge from Triple-A Salt Lake to add him to the major league roster. Luetge will be making his Angels debut out of the bullpen. His last major league appearance was April 25, 2015, with the Seattle Mariners. ... In corresponding moves, RHP A.J. Achter was designated for assignment and RHP Tim Lincecum, who was signed as a free agent Friday, was optioned to Salt Lake. Lincecum is expected to throw a simulated game in Arizona before making two starts in Triple-A. ... Orioles RHP Yovani Gallardo (shoulder tendinitis) threw his first bullpen session since going on the disabled list. Manager Buck Showalter said it was successful and that Gallardo’s return may be accelerated.