Preview: Orioles at Astros

The Houston Astros took a long time to call up top prospect George Springer but are now reaping the benefits of his presence in the lineup. Springer and the Astros will go for their sixth straight victory when they open a four-game series against the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. The Orioles have their own red-hot slugger in Nelson Cruz, who has seven home runs in the last nine games to bring his major league-leading total to 19.

Springer has six home runs and 13 RBIs in his last six games and has hit safely in 10 in a row. The rookie outfielder started getting hot shortly after a rough series in Baltimore from May 9-11 in which he went 2-for-14 with on homer and eight strikeouts. The Orioles took two of three in that series but are coming off a rough start to their road trip in Milwaukee, when they had a tough time in the bullpen while losing two of three and needed Cruz to carry the offense.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (2-6, 4.98 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (1-4, 5.20)

Jimenez surrendered a total of one earned run in three starts from May 2-13 but fell off a cliff in his last two outings. The Dominican Republic native allowed a total of 10 runs and 12 hits in nine innings while walking six in losing both turns. Jimenez has never lost to Houston and owns a 4-0 record with a 2.32 ERA against the Astros in eight career starts.

Peacock sat out his last turn due to stiffness in his right forearm but made it through a bullpen session with no issues Monday and was cleared to return. The 26-year-old picked up his first win of the season last time out May 18, holding the Chicago White Sox to two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Peacock will be making his first career start against Baltimore and is just 1-1 with a 5.87 ERA in seven games - four starts - at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Springer’s nine home runs are the most by a rookie in May since Mark McGwire hit 15 in 1987.

2. Cruz has hit safely in nine straight games and posted at least one extra-base hit in eight of those contests.

3. Houston is outscoring opponents 34-10 during its winning streak.

PREDICTION: Orioles 9, Astros 7