Preview: Orioles at Astros

Rookie right fielder George Springer looked overmatched during a 2-for-25 slump last month, but he’s showing the Houston Astros there’s no doubt he belongs in the major leagues. Springer launched his seventh homer in as many games to lift the Astros to a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Springer, riding an 11-game hitting streak, looks to lead Houston to a season-high seventh consecutive victory Friday.

“What a guy,” Astros manager Bo Porter said after Springer’s latest heroics. “It’s been pretty impressive. It’s fun to watch. It’s almost must-see TV.” Baltimore tumbled to its third straight defeat and 12th in 18 games to drop back to the .500 mark for the first time since April 27. Nelson Cruz, who leads the majors with 19 home runs, recorded his fourth straight two-hit effort and has recorded multiple hits seven times during his 10-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, MASN2 (Baltimore), CSN (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (3-3, 4.35 ERA) vs. Astros LH Brett Oberholtzer (1-6, 5.32)

Gonzalez is making the best of his return to the starting rotation with back-to-back victories following a brief demotion to the bullpen. He struggled with his control last time out, walking four batters, but stymied Cleveland on two runs and four hits over six innings. Gonzalez pitched a season-high seven frames versus Houston on May 10, giving up two runs but not factoring in the decision.

Oberholtzer finally got into the victory column in his last turn, registering a season-high eight strikeouts and giving up three runs (two earned) over six innings in a 9-4 win at Seattle. That broke an ugly three-start losing streak during which the 24-year-old from Delaware was knocked around for 16 runs and 28 hits over 14 1/3 frames. He won his only career start against Baltimore by scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cruz has at least one RBI in five straight games and nine of his last 10.

2. Astros 2B Jose Altuve has hit safely in eight straight and 20 of his last 21 games

3. Gonzalez is 1-2 with a bloated 5.96 in five road starts.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Astros 3