Preview: Orioles at Astros

The Houston Astros proved they could win without a big game from George Springer and are showing that their hot streak might in fact be a turning point in the season. The Astros will try to post their eighth consecutive victory when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the third contest of a four-game set Saturday. Springer had an 11-game hitting streak come to an end Friday but fellow building blocks Robbie Grossman and Jonathan Villar shouldered the load.

The Orioles are streaking in the other direction with four straight losses and fell below .500 at 26-27 after Friday’s 2-1 setback. Baltimore has managed a total of two runs in the first two games of the series and slugger Chris Davis, who led the majors in home runs last season, is 1-for-19 without an RBI in his last five contests. Springer totaled seven home runs, 15 RBIs and 12 runs scored in the seven games prior to Friday’s 0-for-4 showing, including a two-run go-ahead homer in Thursday’s opener.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (4-2, 4.97 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 2.55)

Tillman posted a five-hit shutout at Kansas City on May 16 but has since been lit up for 14 runs on 14 hits and seven walks in 6 2/3 innings in his last two turns. The California native was bailed out by his offense in those two outings and has not suffered a loss since falling to Houston on May 11. The Astros got to Tillman for three runs on four hits and five walks in five innings.

Keuchel is working on a four-start winning streak and is within one out of posting three straight complete games. The 26-year-old allowed an unearned run in nine innings at Seattle on Sunday and has issued just one walk in his last four turns while notching 28 strikeouts. Keuchel made one previous start against Baltimore, earning a win while allowing one run on five hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles C Matt Wieters (right elbow) made 25 throws Friday for the first time in three weeks and will throw again Sunday.

2. Villar snapped an 0-for-26 stretch with his go-ahead RBI double Friday

3. Baltimore LF Nelson Cruz has hit safely in 11 straight games and 16 of 17.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Orioles 2