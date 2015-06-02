Preview: Orioles at Astros

The Houston Astros are winning games in ways that break their opponent’s spirits while thrilling their fans. The Astros will try to keep streaking along when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the second of a four-game series on Tuesday.

Houston upped its major league-leading total to 94 runs in the seventh inning or later when it put four on the board in the seventh inning on Monday to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 triumph in the series opener. The Astros, who lead the American League in wins, improved to 32-20 with the victory to tie the 1998 squad for the best 52-game start in franchise history. The Orioles have dropped three in a row overall and 12 of their last 14 on the road. The Baltimore offense is shouldering the most blame while scoring two or fewer runs in seven of the last 11 contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), ROOT Southwest (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Mike Wright (2-0, 1.40 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (5-2, 4.24)

Wright had his string of scoreless starts to begin his major-league career end at two when he began his third outing by serving up a solo home run to Chicago’s Adam Eaton on Thursday. The 25-year-old did manage to earn his second career win in that outing, holding the White Sox to three runs and six hits in five innings. Wright held Miami to three hits in seven scoreless frames in his lone previous road outing.

McHugh is making his second straight start against Baltimore after being reached for four runs and nine hits – two homers – over six innings at Baltimore on Wednesday. The 27-year-old allowed more than three earned runs for the third time in 10 starts in that turn. Two of those starts yielding four or more runs came at home, and McHugh is 3-1 with a 5.18 ERA in four home outings in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy (left side irritation) sat out Monday and is day-to-day.

2. Houston RF George Springer has recorded multiple strikeouts in four straight games.

3. Baltimore CF Adam Jones (sprained ankle) served as DH on Monday but could return to the field as soon as Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Orioles 3, Astros 2