Preview: Orioles at Astros

The Houston Astros have reclaimed their position atop the American League at the expense of the Baltimore Orioles. The AL-leading Astros attempt to clinch a series win when they host the Orioles in the third contest of their four-game series on Wednesday.

Houston, which leads the league in runs after the sixth frame, used its late-inning heroics to take Monday’s game and leaned on the power in the lineup to claim Tuesday’s 6-4 triumph. The Astros, who lead the AL in homers, got back-to-back shots from Evan Gattis and Luis Valbuena during a five-run rally that erased a four-run deficit. Baltimore has dropped four in a row to fall five games below .500 and guaranteed itself another non-winning road series on Tuesday. The Orioles have not won a set away from home since taking two of three at Tampa Bay to open the season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (5-3, 3.48 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers (1-0, 2.40)

Gonzalez is coming off his longest outing of the season, an eight-inning performance against Tampa Bay on Friday in which he allowed one run on three hits without factoring in the decision. The 30-year-old Mexican struck out six and did not walk a batter in that start for the first time this season. Gonzalez is 1-25 with a 3.47 ERA in four career starts against Houston.

McCullers is searching for his second win in his fourth major-league start and is hoping to get out of the fifth inning for the second time as well. The 21-year-old struck out seven against the Chicago White Sox on Friday but left after loading the bases with one out in the fifth and was charged with two runs (one earned) and five hits in a no-decision. McCullers, whose lone win came on the road, owns a 2.00 ERA in two home outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles pitchers have allowed a total of 23 runs in the last four games.

2. Gattis has hit safely in nine straight contests and has five RBIs in this series.

3. Baltimore CF Adam Jones (ankle) returned on Tuesday but went 0-for-4 and is hitless in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Orioles 3