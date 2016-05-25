Preview: Orioles at Astros

The Houston Astros halted a four-game losing streak in the opener of a three-game series against Baltimore and attempt to defeat the visiting Orioles for the second straight night Wednesday. Shortstop Carlos Correa delivered the game-winning walk-off single in the 13th inning as Houston posted a 3-2 victory on Tuesday.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was moved down from leadoff to second in the order Tuesday and was hitless in five at-bats and is 0-for-13 over the last three games. Right fielder George Springer went 3-for-4 with two walks in the leadoff spot as Houston tried to jump-start an offense that has scored eight runs in the past five games. Baltimore batters struck out 19 times in the opener with right fielder Mark Trumbo (0-for-6), first baseman Chris Davis (0-for-5) and designated hitter Pedro Alvarez (1-for-5, home run) each fanning three times. Orioles catcher Matt Wieters had two hits and is 15-for-33 with three homers and eight RBIs over his last nine contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Tyler Wilson (2-2, 3.68 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (4-4, 5.13)

Wilson lost to the Seattle Mariners in his last outing when he gave up five runs and six hits in six innings. He has pitched at least six innings in each of his last three turns and Baltimore is hoping he will settle in as a competent rotation starter. Wilson doesn’t strike out many hitters - 18 against 10 walks in 36 2/3 innings.

McHugh won three straight decisions before falling to the Chicago White Sox in his last turn as he gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. He has been plagued by consistency issues as he allowed two or fewer runs on four occasions and four or more runs on five instances. McHugh is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA in three career starts against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Correa’s decisive single was only his second hit in 22 at-bats over the past five contests.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado homered Tuesday but is 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts over the last three games.

3. Houston CF Carlos Gomez (ribcage) began a rehab stint at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday and is expected to be activated later this week.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Orioles 3