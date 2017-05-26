Preview: Orioles at Astros

The Baltimore Orioles are hoping a trip to the Lone Star State will help get them out of their funk. Baltimore looks to halt their four-game losing streak when they kick off a three-game series against the host Houston Astros on Friday.

The Orioles began their six-game homestand with a pair of wins over Toronto but dropped the series finale and were swept in a three-game set by visiting Minnesota. The road hasn't been kind to Baltimore of late, however, as it has lost eight of its last 10 away from home. Houston is continuing a 10-game homestand during which it improved to 3-4 with Thursday's 7-6 triumph over Detroit. The Astros powered their way to victory as Jake Marisnick belted the team's fourth homer of the contest to snap an eighth-inning tie and lead Houston to its league-leading 32nd victory.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (2-3, 6.65 ERA) vs. Astros RH Joe Musgrove (3-4, 5.63)

Gausman surrendered a season-high 10 hits in six innings against Toronto on Saturday but only two runs as he came away with his second straight no-decision. The 26-year-old native of Colorado has won only one of his last seven outings, yielding five or more runs four times in that span. Gausman split his two career starts against Houston, allowing nine runs - eight earned - in 11 2/3 frames.

Musgrove was unable to extend his winning streak to three starts as he was tagged for seven runs on eight hits and three walks in three innings of a loss to Cleveland on Sunday. The 24-year-old Californian allowed the same amount of earned runs in his previous three turns combined. Musgrove lost his only career start against the Orioles on Aug. 18, when he surrendered eight runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 frames at Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros SS Carlos Correa apparently is over the illness that sidelined him for two games, returning on Thursday to go 3-for-4 with a two-run homer.

2. Houston C Brian McCann, who passed a concussion test on Wednesday, expects to be activated and in the lineup for the middle game of the series.

3. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis has hit 10 home runs - his sixth straight season in double digits - but recorded only 18 RBIs.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Orioles 4