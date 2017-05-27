Preview: Orioles at Astros

The Houston Astros are expected to have their ace and his favorite batterymate back Saturday as they continue their three-game series against the visiting Baltimore Orioles. Dallas Keuchel is slated to be activated from the 10-day disabled list and start for Houston, which posted a 2-0 victory in the opener on Friday.

Keuchel, who has not pitched since May 16 due to a pinched nerve in his neck that has caused him to miss one start, likely will be receiving signals from catcher Brian McCann, who has been cleared to play after spending time on the concussion list. "We have a full expectation he's going to be able to start (Saturday)," Astros manager A.J. Hinch told MLB.com on Friday regarding Keuchel. "We'll have to make a transaction in the morning, but I would say 'yes' at this point." While Houston improved to 4-4 on its 10-game homestand, Baltimore suffered its fifth straight overall loss and ninth in its last 11 on the road. The Orioles were unable to cash in after loading the bases with none out in the eighth inning Friday and were shut out for the second time in three contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wade Miley (1-2, 2.59 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (7-0, 1.84)

Miley's winless streak reached seven starts on Sunday, when he took the loss against Toronto after giving up three unearned runs and six hits in seven innings. The 30-year-old native of Louisiana has allowed fewer than three earned runs in seven of his nine turns this season but has worked six or more frames only four times. Miley has made seven career starts against Houston, going 2-1 with a 3.99 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings.

Keuchel worked a season-low five innings at Miami in his last outing but still recorded a victory after allowing two runs and four hits. The 29-year-old Oklahoman has yielded more than two runs just once in nine turns this year and has lasted at least seven frames on seven occasions. Keuchel owns a 3.18 ERA and has tossed one complete game in five career starts against Baltimore in his career but sports just a 2-2 record.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop has not gone more than one contest without a hit since a three-game stretch from April 8-11.

2. Houston SS Carlos Correa has gone 5-for-8 in his last two games after missing a pair due to illness, OF Jake Marisnick has homered in back-to-back contests and DH Carlos Beltran belted his 426th career shot on Friday to tie Billy Williams for 50th place on the all-time list.

3. Baltimore's Alec Asher is expected to start Sunday's series finale in place of fellow RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who is being removed from the rotation after surrendering a total of 22 runs over 20 innings in his last four starts.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Orioles 1