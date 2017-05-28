Preview: Orioles at Astros

Less than 24 hours after being unable to spoil the return of Houston's injured ace, the Baltimore Orioles attempt to avoid a sweep and halt their six-game losing streak when they visit the Astros on Sunday afternoon for the finale of their three-game series. Dallas Keuchel limited Baltimore to one run and four hits over six innings Saturday to improve to 8-0 after missing one start with a pinched nerve in his neck.

George Springer belted a two-run homer and Jose Altuve went 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Astros, who have won three straight and five of six to improve to 5-4 on their 10-game homestand. Welington Castillo drove in a run in Saturday's 5-2 loss by Baltimore, which has scored fewer than three runs four times during its skid. Castillo had gone four contests without an RBI after collecting 13 during a six-game streak. J.J. Hardy is batting just .219 but has recorded two hits in three of his last five contests.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Alec Asher (1-2, 2.17 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers Jr. (5-1, 2.43)

Asher will be making his third start of the season as he fills in for the ineffective Ubaldo Jimenez, who has been moved to the bullpen. The 25-year-old Asher worked at least six innings in each of his previous two turns, including a loss at Boston on May 2 in which he allowed three runs and six hits - two homers. Asher last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one hit and struck out one in two innings of relief against Minnesota.

McCullers enters with a 22-inning scoreless streak as he has kept his opponents off the board in three straight starts - all victories - and has not allowed an earned run in 27 frames spanning five outings. The 23-year-old Floridian has yet to lose this month, going 3-0 with 29 strikeouts in the aforementioned five turns. McCullers won each of his previous two career starts against Baltimore, yielding two runs and five hits while striking out 21 in 14 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros optioned C Juan Centeno and RHP Jordan Jankowski to Triple-A Fresno to make room on the roster for LHP Dallas Keuchel and C Brian McCann, who were activated from the 10-day disabled list and the concussion list, respectively.

2. Baltimore CF Adam Jones was held out of the starting lineup Saturday and also is expected to miss the series finale to rest his sore left ankle.

3. Houston RHP Brad Peacock will make his second straight start on Monday after beginning the season with 12 appearances out of the bullpen.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Orioles 2