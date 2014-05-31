FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orioles 4, Astros 1
May 31, 2014 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

Orioles 4, Astros 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Orioles 4, Astros 1: Chris Tillman worked 6 2/3 strong innings and visiting Baltimore took advantage of some control issues from Dallas Keuchel to snap Houston’s seven-game winning streak.

Keuchel (6-3), who issued a total of one walk in his last four starts, walked three in a row in the fifth inning - the last two with the bases loaded - to force in the go-ahead runs. Nelson Cruz homered and drove in three while Nick Markakis doubled and scored as the Orioles snapped a four-game slide.

Tillman (5-2) allowed one run and four hits while Keuchel, who had gone at least 8 2/3 innings in his last three starts, was charged with three runs on six hits and three walks in six frames. Jason Castro doubled and Robbie Grossman provided the lone RBI for the Astros.

Markakis doubled leading off the game and moved up on a groundout before Cruz’s sacrifice fly to right-center gave Baltimore a quick lead. Castro doubled leading off the second for Houston and moved all the way to third when Tillman hit two batters before coming across with the tying run when Grossman bounced a soft single down the first base line that sat on the line and refused to roll foul.

Baltimore had two on with two out in the fifth when Keuchel walked Markakis to load the bases and tossed a 3-1 pitch just off the outside corner to Steve Pearce to force in a run before missing up and away with a 3-2 fastball to Cruz that made it 3-1. Cruz took a 1-0 sinker from right-hander Jerome Williams out to left-center in the eighth for his league-leading 20th home run and Zach Britton worked the ninth for his fourth save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cruz has hit safely in 12 straight games and has eight home runs and 15 RBIs in that span. … Houston rookie RF George Springer went 0-for-4 and is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts in the last two games after hitting safely in 11 straight. … Baltimore RHP Tommy Hunter (groin) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session at Double-A Bowie on Sunday before appearing in rehab games.

