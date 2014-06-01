Orioles beat Keuchel to snap four-game slide

HOUSTON -- Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel had been such a picture of precision this season that when a rare opportunity arose to pounce on his sudden lack of control, the Baltimore Orioles knew better than to squander it.

Caleb Joseph sparked an unexpected rally that culminated with Keuchel shockingly coming undone as the Orioles snapped a four-game skid with a 4-1 win over the Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Joseph, who entered the game batting .040 in just 25 at-bats as a reserve catcher, lined a two-out single to right field off Keuchel (6-3) in the fifth inning that shifted momentum.

Keuchel then issued three consecutive walks, the last two to left fielder Steve Pearce and designated hitter Nelson Cruz with the bases loaded, as Baltimore (27-27) inched to a 3-1 lead.

Keuchel had walked one batter over his prior four starts. The reigning American League Pitcher of the Week won all four starts, allowing four earned runs and 22 hits, with 28 strikeouts, in 34 1/3 innings.

“You don’t like your chances against Keuchel,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “There’s a fine line between when you know the guy is going to be around the plate but he makes a living at having a pitch appear in the middle of the plate and take you off the sweet part of the bat. We’ve had a lot of weak contact off their pitchers and not a whole lot of strikeouts, but that’s quality pitching.”

Aside from three doubles, including one from right fielder Nick Markakis in the first inning that resulted in Baltimore grabbing a 1-0 lead, Keuchel cruised through his opening four innings before Joseph followed an infield single by third baseman Manny Machado with his hit.

Three free passes later, the bottom fell out from underneath Keuchel.

”Just an unfortunate chain of events,“ Keuchel said. ”I lost the feel; but, other than that, I felt great. It cost the team, pretty much.

“I just didn’t have a feel. Give them credit for laying off a few pitches. That’s a good team. I was lucky to get out of there with just three runs.”

Cruz added his major-league-leading 20th home run in the eighth inning, a titanic solo blast to left-center field off Astros right-hander Jerome Williams. Including his sacrifice fly in the first inning, Cruz upped his season total to 52 RBIs and set a club record through May.

“I see the ball well,” Cruz said. “Like I said before, it’s hard to be consistent for that long. I just take my routine and try to do it on a daily basis so I can stay more consistent.”

Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman (5-2) battled control issues yet kept the Astros (24-33) in check. He walked two, hit two batters and tossed two wild pitches. He allowed just four hits, only one for extra bases -- a second-inning double by Astros catcher Jason Castro.

Castro scored when left fielder Robbie Grossman reached on a swinging bunt single with the bases loaded. Tillman pitched around additional baserunners before departing in the sixth, his last act of elusiveness coming when he induced Astros shortstop Marwin Gonzalez to ground into a double play.

Right-hander Ryan Webb secured the final out of the seventh inning for the Orioles and left-hander Zach Britton picked up his fourth save by getting pinch hitter Chris Carter to roll into a game-ending double play.

“Today we didn’t swing the bats well enough to win the game,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “I felt like we expanded our zone and didn’t get quality pitches to hit.”

The loss snapped the Astros’ season-high seven-game winning streak.

NOTES: While Astros manager Bo Porter has yet to decide who will come out of his current six-man rotation, he did announce that RHPs Collin McHugh, Jarred Cosart and Brad Peacock will serve as the starters against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. ... Orioles CF Adam Jones played in his 1,000th game on Saturday. ... Orioles RHP Tommy Hunter will throw a bullpen session on Sunday at Double-A Bowie. Hunter was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 22 with a left groin strain.