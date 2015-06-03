Big inning helps Astros beat Orioles

HOUSTON -- One inning after the Baltimore Orioles batted around to secure a comfortable lead, the Houston Astros did the same except with an impressive showcase of quality at-bats before an overwhelming flash of power.

Designated hitter Evan Gattis and third baseman Luis Valbuena cranked back-to-back home runs in a turnaround third inning as the Astros slugged their way to a 6-4 victory over the Orioles on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Gattis and Valbuena struck in succession against Orioles right-hander Mike Wright (2-1) to rally the Astros (33-20) from a four-run deficit. Houston right-hander Collin McHugh (6-2) surrendered the early onslaught to the Orioles (23-28) but recovered to pitch effectively.

McHugh allowed four runs -- all in the second inning -- on six hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings. He faced the minimum in six of seven innings and retired eight consecutive batters before working around a one-out walk to left fielder Travis Snider in the fifth. He kept rolling before deferring to right-hander Pat Neshek.

“I was sitting in the dugout after that one inning and I really had two choices: either sulk and be (ticked) off that you gave up the lead again early or you believe that this team is going to come back, which we’ve proven over and over and over again,” McHugh said. “Fight for however many we get.”

Neshek and Luke Gregerson provided their usual stifling relief, with Gregerson striking out the side in the ninth to record his 15th save.

“We’ve had a lot of (comebacks),” Gattis said. “There have been good comebacks, come back from a lot. I‘m just glad we could get him (McHugh) some runs and we’ve got a potent offense.”

For one inning, McHugh lugged his May struggles into June. The Orioles sent nine batters to the plate in the second against McHugh, who posted a 5.08 ERA while allowing more than one hit per inning in May.

A walk to Orioles first baseman Chris Davis started the downward spiral, with shortstop Ryan Flaherty capping a streak of three consecutive hits on three successive pitches with his two-run triple to center, scoring designated hitter Jimmy Paredes and second baseman Steve Pearce. Two batters later, third baseman Manny Machado added an RBI single.

“Anytime we get four runs, I have to keep that lead,” Wright said. “I can’t let it all happen in one inning. Anytime an offense scores four runs, you should win the game.”

The Astros responded with one powerful turn of their lineup.

After three successive singles by right fielder George Springer, second baseman Jose Altuve and left fielder Preston Tucker, with Tucker plating Springer with his hit to right field, Gattis and Valbuena struck. Gattis’ blast to left field, his 12th, brought home Altuve and Tucker and tied the score at 4. Valbuena followed with a solo shot to right, also his 12th.

“Mike made a lot of mistakes with his breaking ball tonight,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I don’t think they hit maybe one ball hard off his fastball all night. It’s a lesson learned. He’s been very good for us. The ball was hit hard, that’s just part of it. When you’re not going well, the hops go against you.”

NOTES: Astros LHP Brett Oberholtzer will remain in the rotation after completing his second start of the season Monday without complication. Oberholtzer allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings and had a no-decision in the Astros’ 5-2 win, his first appearance since coming off the 15-day disabled list after recovering from a finger blister. He is scheduled to start Saturday at Toronto. ... Orioles SS J.J. Hardy underwent an MRI on his sore left side roughly an hour before first pitch. Hardy was held out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game after experiencing discomfort before early batting practice Monday. ... Astros C Jason Castro will remain on the active roster, but his status for the remainder of the series is cloudy after he sustained a right knee contusion in the series opener when hit by a pitch.