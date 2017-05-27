Musgrove dazzles as Astros blank Orioles

HOUSTON -- While ascending through the minors, Houston Astros right-hander Joe Musgrove cultivated a reputation for pitching with energy and efficiency, qualities that have occasionally escaped him during his time in the big leagues.

But those characteristics were in full bloom during his 10th start of this season.

Musgrove twirled seven shutout innings, Jake Marisnick homered for a second consecutive game, and Chris Devenski escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the eighth inning as the Houston Astros eked out a 2-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

Musgrove (4-4) produced the best start of his young career, allowing four hits and accumulating six strikeouts. He did not issue a walk, faced just three batters over the minimum, and did not allow a baserunner to advance to third base.

"I'm really just happy about being able to get some of the trust back with some of my teammates," Musgrove said. "Not to say that they've been down on me, but it's tough to go out there and put together bad outing after bad outing and feel like your teammates are not really confident going into that day.

"So I'm happy that I can put a good one out and hopefully continue to build off of that."

Thanks to Marisnick, whose sixth home run came against Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-4) with one out in the third inning, Musgrove had all the run support he needed. Carlos Beltran added a solo homer, his fifth home run of the season, in the sixth.

Things didn't go as smoothly for Devenski, who immediately allowed a leadoff double to Baltimore left fielder Hyun Soo Kim. Two infield singles later and the bases were loaded.

Devenski rallied to strike out Seth Smith before inducing fly-ball outs from Adam Jones and Manny Machado, with Machado sending right fielder George Springer several steps onto the warning track in right-center field.

"I was trying to breathe," Devenski said. "It was happening quick, but I'm learning from it and I'll find a way to better myself and be able to help my team out.

"He (Machado) hit it pretty good, but I saw George going back and camping under it so I knew he had it."

Astros closer Ken Giles notched his 14th save to complete the shutout for Houston (33-16). The Orioles (25-21) dropped their fifth consecutive game.

"Nobody's panicking because even though we're losing, we're playing good baseball," Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop said. "We got our chances, but we didn't come through tonight. It'll change."

There was little reason to anticipate this performance from Musgrove. He was 1-4 with a 6.44 ERA at home this season, and the worst start of his rookie campaign came in Baltimore last Aug. 18 when he allowed eight runs and 11 hits.

But Musgrove retired his first seven batters and, after allowing a one-out double to Schoop in the third inning, he rallied with three consecutive strikeouts.

Musgrove fanned Chris Davis after Machado drilled the first of his two doubles, with the Davis strikeout the first of five consecutive outs by Musgrove.

It wasn't until the sixth inning that Musgrove ran into trouble.

After J.J. Hardy reached on a swinging bunt single, Astros catcher Evan Gattis completed a crucial double play by erasing Hardy as he attempted to steal second base after Smith struck out. Musgrove then induced an Adam Jones groundout.

"Everybody in our clubhouse knows that it's been a challenge for us here lately, but he pitched well and we didn't make the adjustments so you're just got to tip your hat to him," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

NOTES: Orioles RHP Alec Asher will start the series finale on Sunday and replace RHP Ubaldo Jimenez in the rotation. Asher (1-2, 2.17 ERA) will make his third start of the season and first since allowing three runs, six hits and one walk with four strikeouts in six innings against the Boston Red Sox on May 2. Jimenez has surrendered 15 earned runs in his last 16 2/3 innings and three starts. ... Astros RHP Dallas Keuchel is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list and start against the Orioles on Saturday. Keuchel (7-0, 1.84 ERA) missed one turn in the rotation with a pinched nerve in his neck. Houston is also expecting C Brian McCann to return from the seven-day concussion DL on Saturday. ... Astros manager A.J. Hinch is undecided on whether RHP Brad Peacock will remain in the rotation after his successful spot start against the Detroit Tigers on Monday. If Peacock does start, he will do so during the series at Minnesota next week. Peacock worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings against Detroit with eight strikeouts.