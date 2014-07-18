Preview: Orioles at Athletics

Already owning the best record in the majors and bolstered by the addition of a pair of starting pitchers in a pre-All Star break trade, the Oakland Athletics kick off the second half of the season by hosting the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in a potential playoff preview. One of the new additions, right-hander Jeff Samardzija, will make his third start for Oakland. The Athletics won eight of 11 before the break but lead the Los Angeles Angels by only 1 1/2 games in the AL West.

The Orioles surged to the top of the AL East by going 10-3 to end the first half but they will be hard-pressed to maintain their four-game edge over Toronto. Not only does Baltimore face a punishing 10-game road swing against the Athletics, Angels and Seattle - teams that are a combined 50 games over. 500 - but it follows that up with a pair of three-game home series versus the Angels and Mariners. The Orioles were 5-2 against Oakland in 2013 but lost two of three at home to the Athletics last month.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (7-4, 4.21 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jeff Samardzija (3-8, 2.78)

Tillman has delivered quality starts in six of his last seven turns but is only 2-3 in that span and is winless in his past three outings after giving up three runs in 6 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees on Saturday. Tillman has yet to lose on the road this seasons, going 6-0 in 11 starts despite a bloated 5.20 ERA. He is 1-0 in three career starts against the Athletics and held them to three runs in 14 innings last year.

Samardzija couldn’t buy a win with the Chicago Cubs, going 0-4 in his first 10 starts of the season despite permitting three earned runs or fewer in each. He won his first start with Oakland by giving up one run over seven innings, but took the loss last time out at Seattle after giving up three runs over eight innings. He has never faced Oakland but Nick Hundley, Steve Pearce and J.J. Hardy are a combined 2-for-15 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics LF Yoenis Cespedes will sit out the series opener to rest after successfully defending his title in the Home Run Derby.

2. Orioles DH Nelson Cruz is second in the AL in homers (28) and RBIs (74).

3. The Athletics are 39-16 in their last 55 at home versus Baltimore.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Orioles 3