Preview: Orioles at Athletics

The Baltimore Orioles did not let a walk-off loss get them down and, as a result, are in position to win a series in Oakland when they meet the Athletics on Sunday in the rubber match of the three-game set. Baltimore won 8-4 on Saturday - one night after Oakland prevailed 5-4 in walk-off fashion - to maintain its four-game cushion over Toronto and the New York Yankees in the American League East, while the Athletics’ lead over Los Angeles in the AL West remained at 1 1/2 games.

Oakland had its season-high seven-game home winning streak snapped while losing for the second time in its last 14 contests at O.co Coliseum on a night the 1989 World Champion Athletics were honored. The Orioles, meanwhile, are 11-4 in their last 15 games as they continue a stretch of 16 consecutive contests against Oakland, the Los Angeles Angels and wild-card contender Seattle. The Athletics’ Sonny Gray has won three consecutive starts and is unbeaten in his last five turns (4-0) as he opposes Kevin Gausman, who defeated Gray and Oakland earlier this season.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (4-2, 3.29 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (10-3, 2.79)

Gausman allowed one run and four hits in five innings of a rain-shortened 3-1 victory over the New York Yankees on July 13 and appears to have earned a spot in the rotation. “I definitely feel a lot more confident, more confident in myself, more confident in just everything,” the 23-year-old Colorado native told The Baltimore Sun after his seventh start this season. “I feel great about where I‘m at physically, and mentally I feel great, too. ...” Gausman yielded one run and four hits while striking out six in seven innings of the Orioles’ 6-3 victory over Oakland on June 7 in his longest outing of the season and has given up fewer than two runs in five of his turns.

Gray permitted an unearned run and six hits in 7 2/3 innings of a 4-1 victory at Seattle on July 13 and has posted an 0.83 ERA in his last three outings. “We’ve leaned on him as hard as you can lean on a young pitcher since the time he’s gotten here,‘’ Athletics manager Bob Melvin told reporters of the 24-year-old Tennessee native. '‘Nothing surprises me with him.” Gray, though, has lost both starts against Baltimore, yielding five runs on June 7 and a career-high six in a 10-3 loss last Aug. 25.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore CF Adam Jones matched a career high with five RBIs on Saturday while RF Nick Markakis had four hits and reached base in all five plate appearances.

2. Oakland SS Jed Lowrie drove in three runs Saturday, matching the RBI total from his previous 14 games.

3. The Athletics are 10-26 when trailing after seven innings and 5-29 when down after eight, with both win totals leading the majors.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Orioles 2